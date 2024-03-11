China is making determined efforts to close the AI ​​gap





Ma Xuejing/China Daily

Experts say the Chinese government has clearly placed the development of the country's artificial intelligence industry high on the agenda during the two ongoing sessions, as the country lags behind developed countries in key technologies. This could help allay persistent concerns that the virus is becoming more widespread, experts said.

The latest concerns arose in February when OpenAI, the US company that created the ChatGPT sensation, announced a text-to-video model called Sora, which sent ripples through China's AI industry. .

Why haven't breakthrough technologies like ChatGPT and Sora appeared in China? Is the AI ​​gap between China and the US widening? Has China lost its technological edge? Has the drive to innovate lost its edge? Such questions are causing anxiety among netizens and industry experts alike.

It's natural to feel this kind of anxiety, but what it actually indicates is an underlying sense of urgency to keep up with the big changes brought about by cutting-edge technology, says the Shanghai Institute for Artificial Intelligence. said Shen Hao, deputy chief engineer.

Industry insiders believe Sora, which can create up to one minute of photorealistic videos based on user-generated prompts, could eventually actually close the AI ​​gap between China and the United States. . This is because Chinese companies are likely to step up efforts to manufacture similar products in the near future, given their unique advantages.

But they also believe Sora is a wake-up call for China, showing that there is a gap with the US in AI development, especially in areas such as computing power and human resources.

“The difference between China and the US in the AI ​​field is mainly in the direction (of the technology). Once a direction is set, Chinese companies can quickly catch up by leveraging their rapid learning capabilities,” 360 Security said. said Hongyi Zhou, Technology's founder and chairman. He is also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's highest political advisory body.

Zhou explained that the direction could be Transformers. It's a deep learning model that learns context and meaning by tracking relationships in sequential data. ChatGPT and Sora are both based on Transformers.

“There is a difference between China and the United States when it comes to AI development. However, the difference is not as large as in semiconductor lithography equipment.

“Considering that transformers, Sora, or Sora-like products are all essentially 'software', such an AI gap between China and the US can be closed within 1-2 years. '' said Mr. Zhou.

From December to February, more than 10 A-share companies active in AI-related fields, including Wondershare, BroadV, Eclicktech, and Hanvon Technology, all disclosed their investments and progress in developing text-to-video models. .

Although the current text-to-video conversion technology developed by Chinese companies is less effective than Sora, industry experts believe that China has a large-scale language model, DALL.E 3, large-scale video data set, AI computing power system, large model development tool stack.

LLM can serve as a base model or a general-purpose model pre-trained on a large dataset. DALL.E 3 is an AI system that takes a text prompt as input and produces a new image as output.

Ma Xin, executive director of the IEEE Metaverse Standards Committee and chair of the IEEE Metaverse Standards Working Group, says that although Sora has a strong visual impact, it takes it to another level beyond ChatGPT and DALL.E. I said that I would not.

“There is a recognition that all of Sora's capabilities exist only in people's minds. In the short term, it will only help improve efficiency in terms of interacting with people, but it will be difficult to truly penetrate the industrial sector. is not possible,” Ma said.

Zhou Chengxiong, an analyst at the Institute of Science and Development, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said, “Although most of the current major advances in AI technology come from American companies, latecomers also have clear advantages. “The risks facing them are low.” and ongoing uncertainty. ”

He said China has a great opportunity to be at the forefront of the world's application of AI technology in the future.

Wang Peng, a senior expert at Tencent Research Institute, agreed. Wang said the launch of Sora further proves that diffusion transformer is a viable direction for multimodal AI.

DiT follows best practices for vision transformers and has been shown to scale more effectively for visual recognition than traditional convolutional networks.

“It's still possible that China's leading AI manufacturers could leverage their existing resources to catch up to Sora's current level within about a year,” he said.

Last month, China's State Council State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) announced that it would encourage centrally managed state-owned enterprises to incorporate AI development into their overall plans and actively promote industrial revitalization. and accelerate the layout and development of the AI ​​industry.

The government work report submitted to the National Assembly for deliberation on Tuesday states that China will promote the innovative development of the digital economy, actively develop the digital industry, transform traditional industries with digital technology, and implement digital technology. It ensured full integration into the real economy.

Specifically, the report said it will launch the AI ​​Plus Initiative, strengthen research, development and application of big data and AI, and build an internationally competitive digital industry cluster.

Chinese companies are also competing to introduce large AI models that compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-4.0. Prior to this, AI startups such as Baidu, Sense-Time, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, and Zhipu AI released AI chatbots.

Zhou Yu, chairman of Beijing Fangyu Technology Co., Ltd., a startup specializing in natural language processing products and services, said startups in China and the United States are taking different approaches to developing LLMs to power generative AI because the stakes are high. He said it appears they are hiring.

“Start-up founders in the U.S. are more focused on research and development of underlying technologies and breakthrough innovations. The U.S. is a world leader in hardware and deep learning frameworks,” Zhou said. he said.

“Chinese AI startups are more focused on applications, and the companies that launched these startups are better at adapting their technology to different industries and commercializing different applications. It is also more flexible in creating customized products and innovations,” she added.

360's Zhou Hongyi said that 2024 should be the “year of application” for China's AI, and believes that large models will have great potential in many verticals of enterprises this year.

“Developing a universal large model that exceeds GPT-4.0 may be difficult at present, but GPT-4.0 is all-knowing at present, but not specialized,” Zhou said.

“If you are good at a particular business domain by training a large model using your own business data and integrating it with many business tools within that vertical sector, The model will not only have intelligence, but also unique knowledge and even hands and technology.There is a good chance that China will surpass GPT-4.0 in several vertical areas. ”

However, not everyone agreed. Wang Peng, a researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, said China should do more to close the gap with the United States in AI development, especially in key technology and related support areas.

“Computing power, cloud servers, and AI chips are critical to the AI ​​industry, and their technology level and performance directly determine the depth of AI applications.China still has a gap with the United States regarding these key drivers. There is a clear difference,” Wang said.

“However, for both China and the United States, the road to AI development is difficult and requires great efforts. If the two countries work together, , by cooperating and complementing each other in terms of resources, we can leverage our relative strengths to reap mutual benefits, promote technological progress, and ensure safe and reliable applications of AI. can do.”

