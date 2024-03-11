Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee drink with animated illustration





Google Doodle's animated doodle celebrates the flat white, a popular espresso-based beverage thought to have first originated in Australia and New Zealand. In terms of visibility, this doodle will be visible in various countries of the world including India.

flat white history

March 11th is the day flat white was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011. The flat white, a beloved coffee drink made by pouring steamed milk into a shot of espresso, is thought to have first been offered in Australia and New Zealand. It is believed that this drink first appeared on menus in Sydney and Auckland in his 1980s.

A flat white is an espresso shot topped with a thin layer of steamed milk and microfoam and is traditionally served in a ceramic cup.

Flat whites are flatter than cappuccinos and lattes, making them popular among coffee drinkers who want less foam in their drinks. In many cafes in Australia and New Zealand, customers are usually seduced into having a drink by a proud barista. Use their skills to create beautiful artwork while preparing drinks.

Over the years, coffee culture has changed a lot, and so has the way flat whites are made. Flat His White used to be made with whole milk, but now it's common for Australians and Kiwis to order it with a plant-based milk such as oat milk.

Flat whites are gaining in popularity and have been since spreading around the world. It has become a crowd pleaser and a staple in many countries. The Google Doodle description reads, “Regardless of its origin, coffee lovers around the world agree that coffee is the perfect pick-me-up for your favorite morning or arvo (afternoon).”

Published: March 11, 2024, 6:32 AM IST

