Female engineers launch innovation hub in Lagos | Guardian Nigeria News





Women engineers have established a new resource, technology and innovation hub in Lagos. It aims to empower female engineering students, young engineers and members to drive innovation.

The hub, promoted by the Association of Women Professional Engineers (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, was made possible by the donation of a 200-seater hall by the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos. The hub will create a collaborative ecosystem where young engineers, who are 10% of female engineering students and 10% of male students, will access resources, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions to address societal challenges. Allow development.

Mr. Atinuke Owolabi spoke at the inauguration ceremony/launch of the hub as the chapter’s new president, who said the hub will provide members and aspiring engineers with access to state-of-the-art resources to enhance their skills and competencies. He added that the hub's name is a fitting one. Mr. Ife Oyedele Resource, Chairman of UNILAG World Alumni Association and Executive Director (Networks) of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, said:

Key features of the hub include state-of-the-art technology, high-speed internet connectivity, an entrepreneurship hub, a host of workshops, seminars, hackathons, a 200-person auditorium, an innovation lab, and a variety of activities including networking and state events. Includes modern supporting infrastructure. State-of-the-art equipment.

Owolabi said the hub would also be deployed in research and development, working with local schools, universities and community groups to develop science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for young girls interested in pursuing engineering and technology; He explained that it promotes mentorship and career guidance. Meanwhile, the chapter leverages strategic partnerships with government agencies, corporate sponsors, academia, and NGOs to sustainably manage resources.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Chief Tayo Ayinde, expressed confidence in his ability to carry out his mandate and lead APWEN in Lagos to greater heights.

She said, “The Lagos State Government is ready to collaborate and partner with APWEN in its mission to uplift women engineers in the state.”

The Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Professor Oluwatoyin Asiru, in her address, asserted that women need to be economically empowered to contribute to engineering and national development.

He suggested that the engineering workplace needs to evolve to become more inclusive. This means not only hiring more women, but also ensuring equal opportunities for growth and leadership, she said.

She said policies such as flexible working hours, maternity leave, mentorship programs and anti-harassment measures in the workplace are important to make the engineering industry more friendly to women.

Achille also emphasized the need for networking, community, support, mentorship and other opportunities for women. She said: “Women should celebrate themselves and share their success stories of invention and innovation. Engineering has long been perceived as a male-dominated field.

However, the tide is changing, and women's participation in engineering is not just an issue of equality, but a necessity for innovation and progress. From an early age, societal stereotypes and educational biases often prevent girls from pursuing their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). ”

In his inaugural address, Mr. Owolabi pledged to commit to a comprehensive training program for members by equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today's evolving engineering environment.

According to her, the new administration will foster cooperation and advocacy aimed at contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal SDG 6 and ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all Nigerians.

She called for partnerships with government and private organizations and appealed for support for branch internships and graduate traineeships.

