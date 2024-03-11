Google is breaking too many things in its rush to take the lead with AI





Zuckerberg's early Facebook motto perfectly sums up the need to move fast and break things: to break away from convention in the pursuit of innovation in a rapidly evolving industry. Google, a latecomer, appears to have unofficially adopted the same idea for its entry into the AI ​​field. But recent mishaps suggest that Google's Gemini is focusing too much on the break part of the equation, alienating users in the process.

It's been a particularly rough few weeks for Google's AI team. First, the company suspended Geminis' image generation feature for producing insensitive and historically inaccurate images. Whether it was a byproduct of deliberate algorithm tweaking or simply a reflection of the pristine state of Google's model, the incident was a public embarrassment. It sent Alphabet's stock price down again (at least temporarily) and forced co-founder Sergey Brin into a rare admission that the company had failed.

Controversial image generation and the discontinuation of the Pixel 8 are just the latest casualties in Google's rush into AI.

Google will soon confirm that its affordable flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, will no longer accept the Gemini Nano large language model (not to be confused with the Gemini app, which replaces Assistant) currently featured on the top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro handset. I clarified and followed up. Citing unspecified hardware limitations, the two smartphones touted as the future of consumer AI, both scheduled for seven years of updates, are currently on two very different trajectories. Masu. To make matters worse for Pixel 8 owners, Gemini Nano is also coming to smartphones from other manufacturers.

There's also no word on whether or when Nano will arrive on older Pixel devices. Pixel devices also launched with the promise of regular updates in the unspecified future. If Google can't bring most of its existing customers into his AI future, what hope does it have to win over customers hooked on Apple and Samsung's ecosystems?

My guess is that the ad hoc nature of Google's AI roadmap makes it impossible for seemingly uncommunicative internal development teams to operate on the same chapter, much less on the same page of the AI ​​playbook. It means that it is. Frustratingly for both consumers and industry, Google has by far the most combinations of pieces on both the development and product sides of the AI ​​market alike. Rather, it risks being outsmarted by seemingly less equipped rivals, such as Samsung's AI-powered Galaxy S24 series, which uses Google's own technology.

Unfortunately, these are just the latest in a growing list of unnerving incidents that appear to have been caused by the explosive arrival of OpenAI ChatGPT. Early versions of Google Bard gave inaccurate answers to questions, hallucinated facts, and struggled with simple calculations. Google's model has improved since then, but the early Bard was more of a natural response than a planned product to lead the market.

In its rush to bring something to market, Google has had to consolidate last year's AI efforts into something closer to a coherent strategy. But this year, a mysterious rebranding of Bard/Gemini has left consumers, business users, and investors scratching their heads wondering which version of Gemini does what, and which subscriptions or services are required. I'm letting you know. AI business strategy also appears to be in a hurry.

Broken products and inconsistent strategies risk tipping the scales too far.

Unfortunately, anyone familiar with Google's product history should have seen this coming. The brand is notorious for launching shotgun-like products and the short attention spans of those who don't get along. While this is sufficient under normal circumstances, AI development poses additional challenges that make a cautious approach to innovation more desirable.

Between the risks of bias and misuse, privacy concerns, regulatory compliance, and well-documented ethical pitfalls, moving quickly and breaking things is not the recipe for AI success. It may be doomed to failure. By comparison, OpenAI has been evaluated more carefully in its deployment and messaging. Although we have had our share of gaffes and setbacks, our consistency has contributed significantly to our position as a market leader.

There is still a long way to go in the AI ​​arms race, and recent setbacks can be overcome. Perhaps Google's deep ecosystem has enough potential for AI integration to be a winner anyway. In that case, this may all be forgiven as a teething problem in the distant future. But Google is no longer a leader in AI, and unless it learns from its recent mistakes, it could do more than damage its reputation.

