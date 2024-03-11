2024 SXSW Pitch Competition Winners Announced





Tell me about your team is a question startups often ask. Fortunately, during the 16th Annual SXSW Pitch Event he pitched in 9 categories, his 45 companies are clearly building strong and efficient teams to grow their businesses. I showed this without any problem.

And we all benefit from these ingenues that drive innovation in both emerging and traditional industries such as artificial intelligence, health, and the environment.

Trends from this year's events show that advances in AI-assisted technology, sustainability, and healthcare delivery and outcomes are having a positive impact, making our lives safer, healthier, and more productive .

Congratulations to this year's winners in nine categories, who were announced at the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony following the two-day competition.

For example, Generative AI powers Gan.ai's hyper-personalized videos, which help marketers and salespeople cut through the noise and increase engagement and conversions with videos personalized to each customer. OpusClip uses AI to transform raw video footage into viral content in one click. Swif.ai also uses AI to integrate key aspects of compliance automation and device management.

Applix has created a spell checker that uses an AR-based automated visual quality inspection app to detect manufacturing defects in the automotive, industrial, and medical technology industries.

Vaccine administration is injected into the arm using the STMPatchs microneedle platform to deliver multiple vaccines/therapeutic doses individually in one patch, immediately, over time, or in one application .

Cephable empowers people of all abilities to control technology through voice control, head and face control, and AI automation. Lotuss Wearable Ring controls objects in your home without the need for rewiring, apps, or the internet.

Folio.works trains students as freelancers for venture-backed startups. And student startup Paradigm Robotics has developed an unmanned ground vehicle called Firebot to search for life inside burning buildings, reducing risks for firefighters and increasing victims' chances of survival. .

2024 Winners by Category Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice Enterprise & Smart Data Entertainment, Media & Content Augmented Reality & Web 3 Food, Nutrition & Health The Future of Work Innovative World Technologies

Sponsored by Collins Aerospace

Smart cities, transportation and sustainability

Sponsored by Collins Aerospace

student startup

Sponsored by University of Texas at Austin

<

ul> * Paradigm Robotics (Austin, Texas)

Best Bootstrap Company Winner: Coordle Inc (Baltimore, Maryland)

Best Speed ​​Pitch Award Winner: Peadbo (Washington, DC)

Best Inclusivity Award Winner: PHIOGEN (Houston, Texas)

and Best in Show Winner: OpusClip (Redwood City, California)

This year's participating companies represent cutting-edge technology from around the world, and we have the best pool of applicants since SXSW Pitches began. To date, 647 companies have participated in his SXSW pitches, and over 93% have received funding and acquisitions of nearly $23.2 billion.

Even if you can't make it to pitch this weekend, join the 45 startups at the SXSW Pitch Showcase on Monday, March 11th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Salon D/E on the 4th floor. You can meet each of them. Hilton Austin Downtown, 500 East 4th Street.

Congratulations to this year's SXSW Pitch winners, participants, and judges. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow at the SXSW Pitch Showcase!

For more information on winners, alternates and more, visit SXSW Pitch.

