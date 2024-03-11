New benefits added to Google One after Galaxy S24 performance found to be poor in UK





MWC has officially concluded in Barcelona, ​​giving us some respite from the chaos of mobile announcements as we enter March.

That's not to say there wasn't any news this week. Sennheiser has announced its latest flagship Momentum True Wireless earphones, and Nothing has released his affordable Nothing Phone (2a). Meanwhile, Apple surprised us all by announcing his two new MacBook Air models powered by the M3, the MacBook Air M3 13-inch and the MacBook Air M3 15-inch.

Keep reading to find out who was named this week's winners and losers.

Winner: Google

This week's winner is Google, who has introduced two major incentives for joining its Google One premium plan, but with one caveat.

According to one Google One subscriber on Reddit, Google emailed them to let them know they can now access Fitbit Premium at no additional charge. This news was reported by 9to5Google and he soon received confirmation from Google that Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware are now available in the UK with his Google One Premium plan.

Fitbit Premium gives users access to a variety of health and fitness features on the wearable, including daily readiness scores, video workouts from expert trainers, and deeper sleep statistics. Nest Aware, on the other hand, introduces features such as 30-day video event recording, recognized facial recognition, and smoke alarms. Alerts for Google Nest cameras, doorbells, and more.

Fitbit Premium subscriptions typically cost $7.99 per month, while Nest Aware starts at $6 per month. This means that users who currently pay $13.99 per month for both services can switch to the Premium plan for $7.99 per month and get 2 TB of storage, additional Google Photo editing features, Google Workspace Premium features, VPN, and more with Google One Premium. You will have access to all benefits. , 6 less overall.

Of course, there is a small caveat to all this. Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware are currently only included in Google One Premium in the UK, so users outside the region will have to wait to see if their Google introduces these additional benefits globally. there is.

However, adding Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware to Google One Premium gives users a big incentive to upgrade to the top-tier cloud storage plan, and could even make Apple One worth it.

Loser: Samsung

If this week's winner was in favor of UK users, the loser is exactly the opposite, as we've seen undeniable evidence that the Galaxy S24 is more powerful in the US than in the UK or Europe.

With the launch of the S24, Samsung returned to its long-standing trend of offering two different chipsets in the US and Europe. The US will receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy, and Europe will receive the Exynos 2400 for the Galaxy.

At a company briefing, Samsung reassured mobile editor Lewis Painter that the Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 would be on par with Snapdragon-powered models in terms of both power and battery efficiency, but this is not entirely true. Apparently not.

We recently ran some benchmark tests on both devices and found that the US-only model with the Snapdragon chip outperformed the Exynos-powered phone in all GPU tests. The American version of S24 also surpassed the European model in his CPU performance, but the results were much closer. On the other hand, battery life seems to be consistent between the two devices.

All of the above means that chipset differences are likely to be most apparent when playing games on the two phones.

If you're looking to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you don't have to worry about chipset splitting as this phone is powered by Snapdragon chips globally. However, for Galaxy fans considering purchasing the Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus, this performance difference is something to be aware of, especially if you live outside of the United States.

