Google celebrates flat white coffee with animated doodle, here's how to make it





It is thought to originate from Australia or New Zealand.

Now, Google is celebrating the popularity of flat white coffee around the world through an adorable interactive doodle. This coffee drink is an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and is believed to have originated in Australia or New Zealand. Google chose March 11th to celebrate flat whites because on this day in 2011, the word flat white was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Today's animated doodle celebrates the flat white, a popular coffee drink made by pouring steamed milk into a shot of espresso. “Many speculate that this drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand in the 1980s, and that the drink appeared on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time,” Google said on its website.

A flat white is an espresso shot topped with a thin layer of steamed milk and microfoam and is traditionally served in a ceramic cup. The milk is steamed without being foamed, leaving a smooth, velvety crema on the surface.

Like a latte, a flat white is a creamy espresso-based drink, but it contains a double shot of espresso and less milk than a latte.

Flat whites are “flatter” than cappuccinos or lattes, making them popular with coffee drinkers who want less foam. Often a barista will show off her skills and create beautiful artwork while pouring. This is a common sight in many cafes in Australia and New Zealand. Coffee culture has changed a lot over the years, and so has the way flat whites are made. While it used to be made with whole milk, it's now becoming more popular with Australians and Kiwis commonly ordering oat milk alongside their plant-based milks. Since then, Flat His White has spread around the world, becoming a favorite and staple in many countries, ”he Google further writes.

How to Make a Flat White | Flat White Recipe: Brew an espresso shot. Be sure to weigh your coffee. If you don't have a home espresso machine, try making espresso using a Moka Pot or AeroPress. Steam milk to a smooth texture and create fine foam. Fresh, full-fat milk is better for creating froth, but skim or semi-skimmed milk is also fine. Stretching the milk to the correct consistency is not easy, so be sure to keep practicing. Remove any foam that may have formed in the milk. To do this, tap the milk jug on the countertop. Pour the milk into the espresso using a spoon, being careful to leave the milk foam in the pitcher while pouring only the warm milk. This way, the espresso crema will not be compromised and the result will be a flat white. Click here for more trending news.

