Attracting Chinese industries to relocate – Newspaper





The world's second-largest economy continues to grapple with multiple challenges, including geopolitical tensions with the West, problems in the real estate sector, manufacturing overcapacity, and municipal debt to sustain economic growth. Many people would believe that economic growth is declining. If it's not over yet, then quickly.

But the dragon nation is embarking on a strategic economic plan to mark a new transition phase by transforming its development model, as it has repeatedly done over the past 50 years to maintain its growth trajectory. It seems so.

In his first work report at the National People's Congress, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious economic growth target of 5% in 2024, accelerating industrial modernization and developing new high-quality productivity. This represents a systemic shift as the Chinese government seeks to curb industrial overcapacity by directing more resources to innovation. Contribute to the manufacturing industry.

The term actually refers to China's plan to leverage science and technological innovation to create new industries and accelerate the country's economic development. The emphasis on high-quality manufacturing capabilities in electric vehicle supply chains, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, advanced infrastructure, and cutting-edge semiconductors is nothing new.

With the right policy incentives, investment from Beijing can flow into the industrial sector.

New and high-quality production capacity is already a success story in China. state or other country.

Last year, China's exports of electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar products increased by nearly 30% to $150 billion. The country will account for more than 60% of the world's total EV production and sales in 2023, and more than 50% of the world's additional renewable energy capacity.

In line with the strategic goal of transforming the development model, the Chinese government has increased its science and technology budget by 10%, reaching an unprecedented $51.6 billion, the largest amount since 2019.

The emphasis on independence in the field of science and technology comes as the United States has tightened controls on the export of cutting-edge technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), to China. He argued that it could be used for reinforcement.

The Biden administration has restricted U.S. companies from selling advanced semiconductor chips to China and banned U.S. investment in sensitive technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors in China.

The Government Activity Report, which reviews China's achievements in 2023 and sets targets for 2024, expects a growth rate of 5%, an urban unemployment rate of 5.5%, 12 million urban jobs, and energy consumption per unit of GDP. The goal is to reduce the amount by approximately 2.5%.

It also plans to set the budget deficit at 3% of GDP, issue $540 billion in special purpose bonds for local governments, and invest $98 billion from the central government budget. The Chinese government also plans to lift all foreign investment restrictions in manufacturing to attract foreign capital.

According to last year's working report, China's economy has made breakthrough progress in core technology and continues to deepen reforms, with GDP increasing by 5.2% to $17.5 trillion, making it the world's fastest-growing major economy. It is said that the country has generally recovered, being ranked as one of the highest in the country. .

Opportunity for Pakistan

China is emphasizing the development of new high-quality production capacity and its systematic transition to high-end, smart and clean manufacturing is creating new opportunities for Pakistan.

Zafaruddin Mahmood, Pakistan's first consul general in Shanghai and current director of the Underdar China Forum think tank, says Chinese companies are actively considering relocating to other countries.

This is because China is focusing on new high-quality production sectors while avoiding Western regulations. Labor costs are also rising in China as workers move into higher-paying jobs. Other reasons include the Chinese government's policy of forcing out declining industries due to overcapacity, rising production costs, and environmental factors.

The trend of offshoring of Chinese manufacturing also presents great opportunities for Pakistan's economy. For now, China appears to be more focused on expanding into Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh than Pakistan.

He added that addressing policy issues holding back Chinese investors, building special economic zones and offering incentives like other countries would encourage Chinese companies to move manufacturing here.

He believes that by creating a special zone for Chinese investors on the vast land of a steel mill in Karachi and transferring its management to the Chinese, he will attract a huge influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) from China and improve our country. It is of the view that exports could easily be pushed up by $8. 1 billion to 10 billion dollars within 3 to 5 years.

Now, Islamabad is seeking to address China's concerns on policy issues, provide developed infrastructure, ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, and attract FDI flows from Beijing in the industrial sector. Generous tax and other incentives for joint ventures between investors should be announced. Expand exports and substitute imports for long-term economic stability, job creation, and poverty reduction.

