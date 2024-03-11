Google just let the Pixel 8a cat out of the bag





What you need to know

Google has subtly acknowledged the existence of the Pixel 8a, hinting at the return of the previously removed battery statistics feature.

According to Google software engineers, this feature is limited to the Pixel 8a and its successors.

The battery statistics feature was introduced in the QPR1 update of Android 14, but was removed in the March 2024 Pixel update.

It turns out that Google intentionally removed this feature, and a software engineer said that the feature was not intended for existing devices.

Google subtly acknowledged the existence of the Pixel 8a by dropping hints that recently removed features will be returning.

This confirmation came after Google's software engineers responded to a user's bug report. In a thread about battery stats, a software engineer let slip that the feature would return on the Pixel 8a, hinting that a Google Pixel 7a successor is in the works (via 9to5Google).

The software engineer also said that this feature is exclusive to the Pixel 8a and subsequent models.

The Android bug tracker chat started after Google slipped in some new battery stats with the QPR1 update for Android 14. This information is[設定]on the menu[電話について]It's in the section. This allows users to see the number of charging cycles and when the battery was manufactured.

Fast forward to the March 2024 update for Pixel smartphones, and this feature disappeared into thin air. Naturally, people wanted to know why it disappeared. The bigger question was why Google introduced the feature and then it suddenly disappeared and went silent. Google declined to explain it.

On the bug tracker page, a software engineer said the disappearance was intentional, as the page was never supposed to display on current devices in the first place.

According to the thread, this feature is expected to return with the Pixel 8a. And maybe these battery stats will be rolled out on all his Android smartphones when Android 15 is released later this year.

In any case, this is the first time Google has publicly acknowledged the existence of its next mid-range model. That said, this isn't a huge surprise given the company's recent release pattern of his Pixel A series smartphones.

Rumor has it that the Pixel 8a could debut in the coming months and see the light of day around Google I/O in May.

As for the price, previous rumors suggest that the price of the smartphone could jump a bit again (just like the price of the Pixel 7a surpassed the Pixel 6a).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/tech/google-just-let-pixel-8a-153638529.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos