Google Photos-like photo storage for Windows – General





orodec March 10, 2024, 7:05 pm 1

Thanks to this software, I am writing about my experience to help others.

I installed the latest release v1.27.4 and everything worked perfectly. However, I noticed that when I deleted photos on my phone, they were not deleted on my PC. This is because the purpose of Syncthing is to sync both folders.

[削除を無視]or[送信のみ]After reading the documentation and several forum posts on configuring settings, I figured out the best way to get this working.

Install Syncthing to sync folders with your phone.

Create a separate folder on your PC as photoHub.

Create a savePhoto.bat file with the following command inside.

robocopy C:\syncthing\Camera C:\photoHub /E /Z /MT /LOG+:myLogRobocopy

enjoy.

Description: Robocopy is a Windows cmd command where the first parameter is the source folder, the second parameter is the destination folder, and the following parameters are useful but not important in this context. Running the command copies files from the source to the destination only if the files do not exist in the destination folder or if the files have changed. On the other hand, if you delete a file in the source, running the command will not delete the file in the destination.

This setting allows you to save photos and videos to your PC. If your photos are on photoHub, you can delete them from your phone. The photos will disappear from your Syncthing folder, but will remain saved in photoHub.

Be sure to test this setting and understand everything before deleting, as your photos and videos will not be recovered.

For convenience of daily use, I used Windows Task Scheduler to automate the task to run when the PC starts. Perform two tasks:

Start syncthing.exe (see video for quick start). Run https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QcO8ikxzxA savePhoto.bat.

That's all, thanks.

acolomb (Andre Colomb) March 10, 2024, 8:33 pm 2

Another common option is to use your PC to move the files to the photoHub folder instead of deleting them on your phone. Then sync the deletion to your phone as usual.

This may have the benefit of a larger screen when deciding which photos to save to your synced folder. But on the other hand, there are times when you have time to organize your old photos and you don't have your PC handy, but you can do the same thing with your phone. You can choose based on your requirements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forum.syncthing.net/t/photo-storage-like-a-google-photo-in-windows/21779 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos