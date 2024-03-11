Solved: Re: recaptcha Enterprise is very difficult





The problem is not reCaptcha Enterprise. The problem is the absolutely awful libraries/APIs written for .NET. All of the above issues are caused by .NET libraries. To create authorization files that are not required for reCAPTCHA, you must install the Google Cloud CLI on your development client. Additionally, the credentials in that file expire at least every 24 hours.

I've created an HTML/JS-only REST version of a complete working example, a native VB.NET version, and a C#.NET version of the same. These include the Google Cloud project name and key, as well as the reCAPTCHA Enterprise API key in the source. These keys only work from “localhost”, so I think the 1 million hits per month limit is fine. I just wanted people to see a complete working copy that they can adapt to their own programs.

These are samples only. There are no guarantees and it is never a finished product. Please copy and use as needed. To view the results, you must refer to the browser console or .NET debugger. Nothing actually returns to the browser screen. I think there are enough comments for you to understand. You must create a Google project, create credentials for that project, authorize that project to use the reCAPTCHA Enterprise API, and obtain its API key. Many DOCs refer to api_key, but unfortunately, sometimes they mean the site key, and sometimes they mean the actual reCAPTCHA API key. I tried to explain the comments.

No Google API libraries or NuGet add-ins required. This is all native .NET code.

The main project (reCaptchaEnterprise) is the VB version and contains HTML/JS samples. Another project, reCaptchaEnterpriseCS, is the C# version. Also includes REST versions for HTML and JS.

I don't know how to attach files, so here is a sample from the server.

