In progress by Tim Bray · The De-Google Project





My family, like most families, relies on many online services. And again, like most services, many of these services are generally provided by big tech companies, and specifically (in our case) Google. And like many people, we are no longer satisfied with that. Therefore, I will try to deal with the problem systematically. This post summarizes the dependencies, and I'll post a blog post about updates as I go through the list. (The first one has already been posted, see below.)

I call this the De-Google project because they are the main supplier of this stuff, which makes me happier than De-BigTechInGeneral.

NeedSupplierAlternatives Office Google Workspace ? Data sharing Dropbox ? Video conferencing Google Meet Jitsi, ? Maps Google Maps Magic Earth, what here OSM-based browsers Apple Safari Firefox, ? Search Google Bing-based options Chat Signals Photo editing Adobe Lightroom & Nik Capture One, Darktable, ? Car Interface Google Android Auto Automaker Software Play Music Plex, USB Discover Music Google YouTube Music Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, ? TV Prime, Roku, Apple, Netflix, TSN, Sportsnet ?

The supplier's colors represent how I feel about what I'm using, and blue represents neutrals.

Criteria · We are looking for the following combination to replace the unsatisfied one.

Open Source

Ads are not supported

Not funded by VCs

Not Google, Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon

Office · We've been using Gmail for a very long time and are used to it, and the integration of email, calendar, and maps basically works fine. Prices are fine, but they keep going up, and so do the data storage requirements for every camera in the family. Finally, Google controls our lives and is probably monetizing every keystroke. I'm starting to feel a little creepy about that.

I believe that calendars and e-mail are closely related. That's why you need a provider that has both capabilities.

When it comes to online documentation, I'm sorry to dust off my Google Drive and Docs, but they're clumsy and I always have a hard time finding things I know are there.

Data Sharing · Dropbox is fine, assuming you ignore everything else they're trying to sell you. Maybe in the next few years we should look at other things to see if they might be candidates to replace one or two of our other services?

Video Conferencing · There are many things I dislike about Zoom, and Microsoft Teams is a pain, but I'm pretty happy with Google Meet. No one has to download anything or log in, and it seems to more or less work on its own. But I'll consider alternatives.

Maps · As I wrote in 2017, Google Maps aggregates directions, reviews, descriptions, phone numbers, and business hours. They are potentially nuclear-powered monopoly engines. I use maps more and more. If you want to contact or interact with something whose location you know, it's faster to pull up Maps and click on that listing than to use Google Search and fight all the ads and spam.

Calendar integration is great. If you use Android Auto and want to go to a meeting, launch the Calendar app, tap the meeting, and get directions.

The quality of OpenStreetMap data is very good, but the Directions feature is clearly missing. Who will do it? Obviously, here it is. In 2019, I got into it. But the power of Android Auto's music drew me back to Google Maps. That aside, Magic Earth is trying, and its business model seems acceptable, but the last time I tried it, the product was pretty rough around the edges.

The browser and Safari are my daily fuel. Chrome has been starting to get a little creepy lately. It doesn't feel like it's on my side. It's also not faster than its competitors.I would like to switch to Firefox someday when I have the energy.

Then we have Ark and Braves and Vivaldis in this world, we just haven't spent the time yet to figure out if any of these will work or not, and I don't feel a wave of consensus there .

By the way, DuckDuckGo has a browser, a shell on top of Safari on Mac and Edge on Windows. Lauren uses it a lot. It's probably worth a closer look.

Search · The decline of Google search is increasingly facing everyone. Once again, I refuse to find anything on this blog that I know exists.

While other members of my family have already migrated to DuckDuckGo, I still feel like a classic latecomer because I haven't migrated from Google. I wish there was someone else serious about indexing the web other than his Bing, another tech giant, but here we are.

Lauren tells her to take a closer look at Ecosia, who seems to be very healthy.

Chat · At the moment you have to pry the signal from my cold, dead hands. You should be using it too. I can't say anything.

Photo Editing · I salute Adobe every month. I don't feel as negative about Adobe as I do about the big tech giants. I don't want to pay too much, I like something that runs a little faster than Lightroom, and I want to support open source. But I really like Lightroom and sometimes I absolutely need Photoshop, so I'm not going to prioritize this particular escape attempt.

In-vehicle interface · Choices are limited. I see little point in moving between Android Auto and CarPlay. In this case, the software remains installed by the car manufacturer. For my 5 year old Jaguar, that's a good thing and actually not bad. Even if you use the British pronunciation information for North American place names, I think you'll be fine using the built-in map and Here's directions.

But I don't know, I might stick with Android Auto. See this screenshot from my car.

(Please excuse any blurring or distortion.)

This is how Android Auto is displayed, similar to how you view maps and music while driving. By default, Google Maps and YouTube Music. But not here. On the right is his Plex playing his own music stored on his Mac Mini at home.

The left side is even more interesting. This is not Google Maps or any of its competitors. Gaia GPS is the app I use regularly to navigate through the bushes in the Pacific Northwest rainforest. Somehow I managed to wedge it into either my car or my cell phone with my finger.

The lesson here is that (at least for now) Android Auto appears to be truly neutral. They understand the general concept of apps that play music and map apps, and are happy to show you what you need, not just Google. (As a former Android geek I know about intents and filters, so I understand how this works. It's smart.)

For now, Android Auto doesn't display ads, but I believe it makes money by collecting traffic information and enriching its maps. I think this is an acceptable bargain for me. I can also use that data to see if there are multiple routes to go somewhere, and which routes are backed up due to sewer construction or the like.

Discover Music · I've been paying for YouTube Music since before it existed, and I'm really impressed with how its algorithm finds new artists that I really like. But they're in trouble because just recently, Google fired a bunch of YouTube Music contractors (actually employees) who tried to unionize.

I haven't investigated any alternatives in detail yet.

Playing My Music · I got a lot of music in the decades when CDs were the way to get music. And ripped it. Then we pushed it to Google's music cloud. And (until recently) YouTube Music has allowed me to shuffle my musical life. But they removed that feature from Android Auto, so it's ruined.

However, there are two good ways to do this. Check this in “Play My Music”.

TV · Same complaint as everyone else: Streaming services reinvented cable TV, and I had to ditch it a few years ago. The appropriate solution is obvious. Offering pay-per-view at a reasonably low price could allow services to compete by producing great shows that people will pay to watch, rather than pulling users into yet another subscription. .

I think this column will remain red for a while. It's amazing how much business leaders dislike simple business models where there is a clear, one-time price for a product and the customer has a clear choice of who to buy the product from.

Way forward · I'm not sure if I'll ever make the center column all green. And you don't have to. Progress is progress. Anyway, it's fun to do this kind of research.

