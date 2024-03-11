Don't let innovation and choice fall from your priority list.retail voice





According to our recent research (Worldpay, Future Shoppers, 2024), 38% of UK shoppers say they are concerned about job security and almost 60% are concerned about the impact the economy could have on their standard of living. Retailers are absolutely right to voice this opinion. Focus on price and value.

Shoppers are becoming more selective, making it harder for merchants to stand out from the crowd.

But another theme emerged from our data: While consumers are price-conscious, they are ready for a new era of retail innovation.

A better user experience improves customer retention, enables faster transactions, and increases access to your products.

New retail models are diversifying sellers' revenue streams by owning the resale portion of a product's lifecycle or offering subscriptions that provide an always-on revenue stream, and customers' time when restocking. You can save money.

Here are some top tips for increasing shopper engagement, not lowering prices.

Livestreams and social shopping are still on the rise, with 1 in 5 people having purchased something through social media and 57% willing to do so in the future. Gen Z shoppers are most likely to make impulse purchases after seeing products featured on social channels.

2. Use augmented reality and other technologies

Put the in-store experience in the palm of your hand. 10% of respondents have used augmented reality for shopping, and 57% accept augmented reality.

3. Focus on A+ omnichannel

Shoppers are likely to spend more during a transaction if they have a personalized experience both in-store and online, and 68% expect a unified omnichannel experience when shopping in the future. got it.

4. Consider reselling to extend the lifecycle of your items

As shoppers become more environmentally conscious, your favorite items are having their moment. 76% of respondents were willing to buy items they had previously loved.

5. Provide choices at checkout

Shoppers are more likely to pay with buy now, pay later (BNPL) when under financial pressure (57%), and 44% will cancel a transaction if they can't pay on time states. Payments need to be fast, secure, and convenient, but that's not enough. By offering a choice of payment methods, including digital wallets, local payment methods, and BNPL, shoppers have flexibility when they need it.

Is it time to accelerate your innovation roadmap to meet the needs of new shoppers? Read the report now

Pinar Koygun is the Senior Director of Global Retail at Worldpay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retail-week.com/retail-voice/dont-let-innovation-and-choice-fall-down-the-priority-list/7045741.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

