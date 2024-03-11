Urban Planning | Beyond Google Maps: How signage systems are shaping cities





Traveling through Indian cities is often like traveling through a complex maze where the destination is never in sight. The constant honking of car horns on busy roads and crowded sidewalks highlights a recurring challenge. It's the lack of clear directions for both motorists and pedestrians that urban experts say makes Indian cities so difficult to decipher.

PREMIUM Document photo of the signboard on Jaishin Street. In Gurmukhi, the road name is spelled as Jai Saghi Road (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

So what is an easy-to-read city? Well, one that is easy to find for both residents and visitors. This concept of legible cities, coined by American urban planner Kevin Lynch in his 1960s, includes various aspects of urban design, such as clear signage and intuitive layouts. .

Over the past decade, Indian cities have undertaken a number of urban renewal programs, including initiatives such as place-making and street transformation. However, little focus has been placed on improving signage systems, which continue to face challenges such as inconsistencies in sign size and placement, illegibility due to poor maintenance, and disparities in design in different areas of the city. .

Signage systems frame the image of a city and play an important role in its branding,” says Akash Hingorani, a Delhi-based urban designer. Unfortunately, however, there is no standardization of road signs across Indian cities, which is essential for effective wayfinding.

In fact, a city like Bangalore is characterized by a large number of signs in different colors from different eras, often installed by multiple agencies. In Delhi, it is not uncommon to walk across bridges or find signboards hidden behind trees. A 2017 study by the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) found that more than 75% of road signs across the National Capital Region (NCR) are “substandard and illegally installed.”

“In Delhi, road signs that look like highway signs are out of sync with the character of the city. And if a city like Chennai suffers from a lack of road signs, Delhi has plenty of them. I think there is a problem, there is a problem with this too,” says graphic designer Manish Sharma. “Too many signs just adds to the visual pollution.”

Next, there is the issue of the wording of road signs.

Unlike many cities, New Delhi's road signs provide information in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu and Gurmukhi, but last year the city's signage system hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. I decorated it. HT published an article about misspelled words in Gurmukhi (Punjabi script) written on green billboards scattered across New Delhi.

Most of Delhi's current road signs were installed by NDMC and PWD in 2010 for the Commonwealth Games. NDMC officials said their signage complies with standards set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), India's apex body for highway engineers.

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the color combination of road signs in the New Delhi region is based on the recommendation of the International Road Sign Guide, which states that signs indicating road names should be green and signs indicating location identification should be green. He said that Marked in blue. “Maintenance, replacement and upgrading of these signs is an ongoing process,” he added.

Experts say an effective signage system does more than just provide wayfinding and facilitate smooth traffic flow. A well-designed signage system plays an important role in promoting walkability in cities and increasing the use of public transport,” says Naresh, a Bangalore-based architect and urban designer.・Mr. Narasimhan said:

Hingorani said the country's subways and airports have some of the best signage systems. “Most of them comply with international standards and are scientifically designed. I believe cities can learn from London in terms of developing and implementing effective wayfinding programs.” he says.

Bristol, London and Rio de Janeiro are among the cities that have developed the most efficient wayfinding systems.

London's wayfinding system, called Legible London, was piloted on Bond Street and rolled out across the city just before the 2012 Olympics. The system was developed in response to research that identified 32 separate pedestrian signage systems in central London. In visual noise rather than in reliable and coordinated information. The idea behind Legible London was to provide coordination across neighborhoods and boroughs and integrate with other transport options.

In 2015, Rio implemented a similar program, Walk Rio, which installed more than 500 signs and map kiosks throughout the city to cater to its 12 million residents and 6 million tourists. ”

Kevin Lynch coined the term “wayfinding'' in 1960 during a five-year in-depth study of how individuals absorb information within urban environments entitled “The Image of the City.'' , developed the concept of urban legibility.

But in this age of Google Maps, do we even need signage systems to make our cities legible? Experts say that despite digital interventions, city signage systems are struggling with reliability, accessibility, and localization. argue that it remains important for knowledge, road safety, aesthetics, and navigation in complex regional environments.

Urban signage system is a scientific method of providing directions to places without digital intervention. A good signage system provides tacit information and helps create a mental map of a city,” says Yogesh Dandekar, a Pune-based information designer. Mr. Dandekar is known for designing signage systems for Delhi Metro and Bengaluru Metro and is currently involved in signage development. Ahead of the soon-to-be-completed Noida International Airport.

“Efficient signage systems must make cities legible for all users, including those who are illiterate.To increase the legibility of cities, urban planners, urban designers, architects, and information designers work closely together. We need to work together,” he added. Hingorani agrees, saying that good signage systems empower citizens and influence the way individuals perceive, experience, and interact with their cities.

Narasimhan suggests that rather than adopting the Western-style signage systems that most cities have in place, India should develop its own signage system tailored to the distinct needs of its urban environment. .

“Traditionally, Indians have navigated past landmarks, highlighting the need for wayfinding systems that take these factors into account. They now represent an important and unique group of road users. It is essential that we work with all road users, including delivery drivers, to create an efficient Indigenous wayfinding system.

Manoj Sharma is part of HT Urban Affairs, where he brings you weekly stories about where we live and how it impacts our lives.

