OnePlus Nord CE 4 powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far





OnePlus has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the Nord series, OnePlus Nord CE 4, is set to debut in India on April 1st. The smartphone is the successor to the already popular OnePlus Nord CE 3 and is likely to face stiff competition. Smartphone manufacturers in the sub-25,000 price range. The launch of Nord CE 4 comes a few months after OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series smartphones in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Everything we know so far

According to a teaser image shared on OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter) and details shared on the phone's dedicated microwebsite, OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available in two color options: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. Masu. The teaser image also reveals the presence of a vertical tablet-shaped camera module that houses a dual-camera setup and a unique white-toned flash.

OnePlus also confirmed that the Nord CE 4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. This is expected to be a healthy upgrade to his Snapdragon 782G that was featured in the previous generation Nord CE3. Additionally, the images shared by OnePlus show that the volume and power buttons are on the side, unlike the more expensive OnePlus Nord CE 4. It looks like the phone will come with an IR blaster, which has been a mainstay of Xiaomi phones for a long time, and OnePlus had introduced this important feature in the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year.

According to a report by Fonearena, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on the front and a 50MP + 8MP camera setup on the back. Additionally, there will also be a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all your selfie and video calling related requirements.

Published: March 11, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

