Lumina Foundation grant funds admission project





The Washington Student Achievement Council will use the grant to inform SNAP-eligible high school students about financial aid options to attend college, including the University of Washington Seattle campus, pictured above.

Photo by Wolfgang Köhler | Light Rocket (via Getty Images)

Given the murky future of standardized testing, the troubles with the FAFSA, and the impact of the Supreme Court's ban on race-based admissions, all of which are playing out in the shadow of Cliff College admissions, we are at a tipping point. Masu. The Lumina Foundation has therefore decided to provide funding to higher education institutions to overhaul their admission procedures.

Great Admissions Redesign, launched last fall, provides grants to government agencies and higher education systems that aim to make admissions easier and more accessible. Melanie Heath, Lumina's director of engagement strategy, said Lumina focused its efforts on systems, institutions and groups rather than individual institutions. This is because authorities wanted to support a wide-ranging pre-scale effort.

Initially, Heath was worried that the shortened application period provided by Lumina would yield few candidates, but she said 71 organizations applied. Seven people were selected to receive the grant.

She said it was really exciting to see so many states and systems and institutions really thinking differently about admissions and the whole college admissions process.

Three of the award winners received $750,000 in implementation grants for programs that are already tested and ready for scale-up. Her remaining four received small planning grants. The winning projects vary widely. For example, the Washington Student Achievement Council plans to develop a system to inform SNAP-eligible high school students in the state about the powerful financial aid available to them. In Texas and Illinois, higher education leaders plan to create tools to implement direct enrollment. Direct admission is an increasingly popular program in which students are guaranteed admission to an educational institution based on their grades and other metrics.

Award-winning project

The Kentucky Student Success Collaborative received a planning grant that leaders will use to conduct an in-depth analysis of the admissions process at the state's eight public universities and increase the number of high school students in the state who pursue higher education. He said he would decide how to increase the. Credentials.

That could include figuring out ways to facilitate the transition to college for Kentucky's many dual-enrollment high school students and making it easier for students to compare the costs of eight colleges. The joint research will also examine how artificial intelligence can be used in admission screening.

The exact strategy we plan to implement will be identified and co-developed with our campus partners, said Lily Massa McKinley, executive director of the joint venture.

The Louisiana Board of Regents also received a planning grant, which will be applied to three different projects. Building a statewide network of student success organizations. Establish a framework for direct admission. And it expands the state's universal transfer pathway, ensuring that community college students' coursework counts towards eligibility at any four-year university in Louisiana.

The board has already established 24 universal transfer pathways as of last year, working with hundreds of faculty at universities across the state. The grant will help secure about 20 additional positions, said Tristan Denley, assistant secretary for academic affairs and innovation.

Trends in entrance exam innovation

Heath said a number of trends emerged among the submissions for the award. The most popular topic of proposals was direct admission. She estimated that about 80 percent of applicants asked for at least some funding to implement a direct admission program.

This model is so popular that some states are considering building on their existing direct admissions frameworks to provide more opportunities to connect prospective students with colleges. The Illinois Higher Education Commission, one of the award recipients, will use a $750,000 grant to build direct admission infrastructure and create a system for community college students looking to transfer to four-year universities. I plan to. According to Lumina, this will be the nation's first direct admissions program for community college transfers.

Heath also noticed that the state's Department of Higher Education is becoming more involved in admissions. Sixteen of his applications came from these offices.

Normally, admissions has been considered to be solely within the purview of the institution, but what we are seeing now is that admissions is increasingly seen as a national issue, she said. said.

Mr. Heath praised the originality and diversity of the efforts that won the grant.

They are all very different, she said. There's a lot to learn from each project.

