Kiko Pangilinan sues YouTuber and Google for online defamation over malicious video





MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and vice presidential candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Monday filed a cyber defamation suit against an individual over an alleged defamatory video.

In an 11-page complaint filed with the Justice Department's Cybercrime Division, Pangilinan said the owner of the YouTube channel “Bungela TV” posted a defamatory video on the video platform involving his family.

“The video produced and posted by Bungela TV created the impression in the minds of the viewers that I was a husband who physically abused his wife and children,” the complaint said.

Pangilinan filed a lawsuit for defamation under the Revised Penal Code (RPC). He was also charged with defamation under the Cyber ​​Crime Prevention Act.

Under the Cyber ​​Crime Prevention Act, crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code will be subject to a class 1 heavier penalty.

At the time of writing, the defendant's YouTube channel has 79,000 subscribers and 435 videos.

According to Pangilinan's complaint, the video contains malicious titles that show Pangilinan having relationships with and sexually assaulting certain celebrities.

“The title, thumbnail and all other content of the video about me and my family are all false, have no factual basis, and are intended to harm and tarnish my reputation as a public servant and as the husband of the person I love most. “Philippine celebrity Sharon Cuneta Pangilinan,'' the complaint states.

“More importantly, the defamatory video is intended to destroy my family. The defamatory video is not only intended to damage my relationship with my wife, but also to destroy my relationship with my children. I am doing it,” he added.

The former senator also filed cybercrime charges against “authorized representatives, officers and/or directors of Google/YouTube Philippines” for “aiding and abetting” the commission of cybercrimes.

He also called on the Justice Department to force companies to preserve computer data about malicious videos collected and stored as evidence.

The Liberal Party said in a statement that malicious content on social media contributes to the regression of public discourse and the spread of misinformation, and endorsed Pangilinan through its spokesperson, former Sen. Leila de Lima. expressed.

“While we support everyone's freedom to express their views, we also believe that this comes with responsibility, especially in the current political climate,” the party said.

(While we support everyone's freedom to express their opinions, we also believe that this comes with responsibility, especially in the current political climate.)

“The Philippines needs a healthy space for open discussion, but not one that allows falsehoods and malicious attacks to spread,” he added.

