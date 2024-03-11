OnePlus confirms the release date of OnePlus Nord CE4.Check details





OnePlus is scheduled to launch the OnePlus Nord CE4 on April 1, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. The new smartphone will replace the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Nord CE2.

According to OnePlus, in 2023, the Chinese smartphone brand achieved a significant 33% year-on-year growth, strengthening its position in the affordable premium segment. The brand also recorded a 13% year-on-year growth in smartphone shipments, with OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite becoming one of the top-shipping models.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, OnePlus Nord CE4 promises improved CPU and GPU performance and power savings. The smartphone is available in two color variants – Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. More updates can be found on Oneplus.in and Amazon.

According to OnePlus, the new chipset delivers a 15% increase in CPU performance, 50% increase in GPU performance, and 20% increase in power savings, making the OnePlus Nord CE4 better than its predecessor without compromising the overall user experience. He says it has improved. Or design.

As for the camera, the phone features a dual camera setup and a ring flashlight. The back has a marble-like design similar to other new generation OnePlus devices. The sides of the phone are flat and the image reveals that the phone also comes with an IR blaster-like feature.

Some leaked images suggest that this phone may have a hole in the center of the screen for a selfie camera and an AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint scanner. .

Previously, this model was seen on a platform called Camera FV-5. It can also have a main camera that can take 50MP photos, but typically takes 12.6MP photos to save space. This camera has an f/1.8 aperture and comes with features like OIS and EIS that help you take stable shots. This phone may also have his 16MP front camera for selfies.

