From inspiration to innovation in interior decoration





CXOToday had an exclusive interview with Dusaan co-founder Simran Kohli.

What inspired you and your business partner to start Dusaan?

Answer – The journey to starting Dusaan was deeply rooted in our personal experiences and the obstacles we faced during home remodeling projects. As co-founders Simran Kohli and Moulshree Aggarwal, we recognized a huge gap in the Indian market for a centralized platform that can cater to both premium and affordable home décor needs. This gap has led to a shared passion to revolutionize the home decor industry, and we not only feature carefully selected luxury home decor, but also a diverse range of products including national brands and highly acclaimed international brands. We began to envision a one-stop destination to embrace and promote brands.

Our ambition was driven by a desire to transform the way people buy homes by democratizing access to beautiful home décor and making it accessible to more people. This wasn't just to fill a void in the market. It was about recognizing the challenges posed by India's vast and largely unorganized home decor industry and building a platform to support the growth of local artisans and manufacturers. By bringing these artisans and manufacturers into a more organized and visible realm, we are raising the bar for home decor shopping in India and making India's rich tapestry of craftsmanship more inclusive and diverse. We aimed to incorporate Indian sensitivities while reflecting the international brand.

This effort wasn't just about business. It creates a movement that supports and empowers the countless invisible artisans and manufacturers across the country, giving them a platform to showcase their work on a national and ultimately international stage. was to provide. The unorganized nature of the Indian home decor industry, with its untapped potential and myriad challenges, has given us an opportunity to make a huge impact. By streamlining access to both domestic and international brands, we aimed to not only transform the shopping experience for consumers, but also contribute to industry organization and support economic growth and cultural preservation. .

The inspiration behind Dusaan was a combination of personal passion and keen awareness of market needs. The goal was to create a platform that would not only revolutionize the home decor shopping experience, but also contribute to broader goals of economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and industry organizing. Through Dusaan, we aim to make beautiful, high-quality home décor accessible to everyone, while supporting the artisans and makers who are the backbone of this vibrant industry.

How has Dusaan leveraged technology to differentiate itself in the competitive home décor market?

Answer – Dusaan has strategically leveraged technology to create a unique position in the competitive home décor market. We have differentiated ourselves by focusing on a user-friendly online platform that offers carefully selected luxury interior items. In this regard, his advanced UI/UX feature integration and emphasis on user-generated content have become key differentiators, making the shopping experience for consumers seamless and enjoyable. This approach resonated with our target audience, especially women between the ages of 25 and 50, who have distinct aesthetic preferences and lifestyle needs. Our commitment to leveraging technology has improved our customer experience, streamlined our operations, and enabled us to efficiently manage our vast product range while remaining competitive.

Can you elaborate on the role of AI and emerging technologies in improving Dusaan's customer experience and product offering?

Answer – At Dusan, we are exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to enhance our customer experience and product offerings. The potential applications for these technologies range from personalized product recommendations to AI-driven customer service chatbots. By analyzing customer data and behavior, AI can provide customized recommendations and improve the shopping experience. Additionally, emerging technologies have the potential to streamline operations from inventory management to logistics, ensuring a smooth and efficient customer journey. Our focus on AI and innovation reflects our commitment to staying ahead in the competitive home décor market and continually finding ways to deliver value and convenience to our customers.

What specific innovations has Dusaan introduced to streamline its operations and effectively scale its business?

Answer – Dusaan has introduced several technological innovations to streamline its operations and expand its business effectively. Key to this is our advanced inventory management system and efficient logistics and supply chain solutions, which help us manage our extensive product range and ensure timely delivery. Additionally, AI-powered analytics for demand forecasting and vendor management helped optimize inventory levels and reduce operational costs. These technological advances have not only increased our operational efficiency, but also ensured product availability and prompt delivery, and improved the customer experience. By leveraging technology, we have been able to expand our growth across India and remain competitive in the home décor market.

How does Dusaan leverage data analytics and AI-powered insights to understand and respond to customer preferences?

Answer – We leverage data analytics and AI-powered insights to understand customer preferences and tailor our services accordingly. For example, analyzing customer behavior, purchase history, and interaction data can provide valuable insights into popular trends and customer preferences. This makes it possible to provide personalized product recommendations, optimize product ranges and tailor marketing strategies to meet customer needs more effectively. AI-powered insights can also predict future purchasing patterns, helping you stock products likely to be in demand. A focus on data-driven decision-making ensures you're responsive to your customers' evolving preferences and increases satisfaction and loyalty.

Can you describe Dusaan's recent website updates and how they reflect the company's commitment to technological advances and customer satisfaction?

Answer – Dusaan’s recent website updates are a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to technological advancement and customer satisfaction. The introduction of a refreshed UI/UX design clearly demonstrates Dusaan's dedication to creating a user-friendly environment. This redesign allows customers to easily navigate an extensive catalog of home decor items, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience. One of the most notable enhancements is the inclusion of user-generated content. This strategic move not only fosters a more attractive shopping environment but also builds trust among customers. By showcasing the real-world uses of its products, Dusaan allows potential buyers to visualize how these items can enhance their space, thereby making the shopping experience more empathetic. It can be made reliable.

Additionally, Dusaan has gone a step further by enriching its website with rich knowledge content. This includes tips and tricks, comprehensive guides, and detailed insight into additional product features. Such content not only educates customers but also empowers them to make informed decisions and increases their overall satisfaction with the Dusaan brand. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized recommendations is also a highlight of the website updates. This technology tailors the shopping experience to each user's preferences and browsing history, and suggests products that may be of interest to them. This level of personalization demonstrates Dusaan's forward-thinking approach to not only improving the shopping experience, but leveraging technology to address your needs. Customer needs are constantly changing.

