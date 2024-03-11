What is flat white coffee and why is Google celebrating it?





To celebrate the beloved flat white coffee, Google has created a fun doodle that highlights its global popularity. March 11th is an important day for flat white enthusiasts, as it marks the addition of the term 'flat white' to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011. Google's animated doodles charmingly illustrate the essence of flat white. Flat White is a beloved coffee drink with a velvety texture. delicious. While it may not be as popular as a regular cappuccino, latte, or espresso, this type of coffee has its own huge following. Want to know more? Read more.Also read: A quick guide to all the coffee you can find at a cafe near you

What is flat white coffee?

A few years ago, actor Hugh Jackman introduced me to me by saying, “A flat white is like a latte with a little less milk and more espresso.'' This drink is a thick shot of espresso with steamed milk flowing over it. This flavorful blend perfectly steams one-third of the espresso (double shot) and two-thirds of the milk to create a smooth, velvety, luxuriously textured cup of coffee.

Is flat white coffee from Australia? What is its origin?

The origins of this delicious drink date back to Australia and New Zealand's vibrant coffee scene in the 1980s. “Today's animated Doodle celebrates the flat white, a popular coffee drink made by pouring steamed milk into a shot of espresso,” Google wrote on its website. Many speculate that the drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand in the 1980s, appearing on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time. ”

Australia and New Zealand played a pivotal role in shaping the Flat White tradition. However, according to food writer Ashwin Rajagopalan, Australia's Moore's Espresso Bar has the distinction of popularizing the flat white all the way back in 1985. Although its origins are debated, the flat white's appeal transcends borders, captivating coffee lovers with its velvety flavor.Also Read: 13 Best Coffee-Based Recipes | Easy Coffee Recipes

Google posted an interesting doodle about flat white coffee. Photo credit: Google

Flat white vs latte and cappuccino: what's the difference?

What distinguishes a flat white from its latte and cappuccino counterparts is its subtle formulation.

All three have an espresso-based flavor, but the flat white stands out with its double shot of espresso and modest milk content. Featuring a “flatter” profile, this beverage will appeal to coffee lovers looking for a milder foam experience. Unlike a latte, which boasts a thick layer of frothy foam, the Flat White employs microfoam, which is meticulously integrated throughout the milk to create a silky, luxurious consistency. A flat white is ideally served in a 165ml tulip cup, which is smaller than a latte or cappuccino.

Join Google and raise your tulip cup to toast this iconic drink. Would you like to make flat white coffee at home? Check out the recipe here.

About Neha Grover A love of reading awakened her writing instinct. Neha is guilty of a deep obsession with caffeinated things. When she's not spouting her thoughts on her screen, she can be seen drinking coffee and doing her reading.

