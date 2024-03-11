Q&A: HFTP's Frank Wolf talks innovation in the hospitality industry





The pandemic has brought travel to a standstill and changed how often and how people travel, forcing the hospitality industry to adopt innovations such as contactless guest service. Now, as the hospitality industry returns to normal operations, technology is playing a key role in optimizing operational efficiency, from streamlining the guest experience to addressing workforce shortages. In this interview, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals CEO Frank Wolfe talks about the importance of investing in technology in the hospitality industry, the role of AI in hospitality today, the industry's growing focus on automation, Hospitality Industry Technology Exhibitions and Conferences Talk about the latest additions to. This year in June.

How has the role of technology in driving revenue evolved in the hospitality industry over the past decade?

Frank Wolf, HFTP CEO

The long-standing reputation of the hotel industry and its use of technology has been that it has been slow to adopt and has been slow to advance in technology compared to other industries. Perhaps this is because the industry is focused on providing personalized guest service and is resistant to less human connections. However, today, businesses cannot function without the support of technology. Over the past decade, the hospitality industry has been converging the use of technology to improve guest service and increase operational efficiency.

One example is that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of contactless and low-contact systems and applications. During this time, the industry faced several challenges that it had to work around, including few travelers, resistance to surface contact, and a reduced workforce. As a result, hospitality companies quickly rallied to add mobile check-in and room keys, guest communication via text messaging, AI-powered concierge services, professional automated cleaning, and more. Although the industry has since recovered well, these technology-enabled services remain and are a boon that caters to the current generation of tech-savvy travelers. With the introduction of these systems, we were able to solve the lingering problem of a decline in the number of employees. Continuing technology-driven guest service allows hospitality companies to support guests with fewer people while providing industry-leading levels of service.

Another major transformation over the past decade has been the automation of business and accounting processes. Part of the automation includes the ability to leverage big data to understand trends and communicate with customers. Businesses can finally use the information they collect to personalize communications with guests and continue to cultivate a loyal customer base. The industry now has vast amounts of data about its customers, but this also poses the challenge of determining how to filter the data to get the most out of individual companies.

What specific technology advancements do you think have had the biggest impact on the hospitality industry? What role do you think AI will play in the industry this year?

The movement to streamline guest travel through mobile devices is changing the face of the guest experience while staying true to the service-oriented mandate at the heart of the industry. All elements of a hotel stay, including check-in, room key, room service, concierge, and guest requests, are now centralized via the guest's mobile phone. The introduction of AI will make these mobile applications even more powerful, expanding and improving their range of functionality.

The hospitality industry is known for its adaptability. How can professionals prepare for and embrace technological innovations while minimizing disruption?

The advantage we have right now is that even in the demographic groups that are most resistant to technology, technology has permeated and become part of our daily lives. . Adopting new technological innovations is not unusual for today's professionals and is often part of their job as they look for technology solutions to support their work and operations. It is almost expected that there will be an application that solves our problems. However, we must keep in mind that not all solutions presented will change the situation without any questions asked. The age-old process of proper research, due diligence, planning, and training remains the key to success no matter what era we find ourselves in.

What do you envision for the future of technology in the hospitality sector, and how should technology and finance professionals prepare for the upcoming changes?

Stay informed: Join HFTP. Read SmartBriefs, attend conferences, workshops, and training sessions to expand your knowledge and skills. Talk to your suppliers and collaborate to create a roadmap that aligns with your company's strategy and goals. Be as flexible as possible. Change management is a huge key to the future. Discuss with your staff the benefits of what you are trying to achieve and proactively address any concerns. Keep them as informed and aware of trends as possible. Intellectual Property Be careful what you put into ChatGPT, Bard, and other AI products. You could become part of a competitor's solution and give away trade secrets.

What are you most looking forward to at this year's HITEC event?In addition to all the things that bring people back to HITEC every year, we're excited to introduce our newest program, HITEC-IC (Investment Conference). This is a 2-day event added at the end of HITEC. HITEC-IC attendees will have exclusive access to cutting-edge insights and strategies for navigating the technology landscape in the hospitality industry. Network with industry leaders, investors, and the world's top hospitality technology companies. Learn the nuances from both innovators and investors, explore new opportunities, forge valuable partnerships, and cultivate profitable friendships. HITEC-IC is a boutique conference and the number of participants is very limited.

What we like about the addition of HITEC-IC is that it is part of HFTP’s trajectory to support innovation in the hospitality industry. In 2015, HFTP launched Entrepreneur 20X (E20X). At E20X, ambitious startups present their innovative hospitality technology concepts to a room full of HITEC attendees and expert judges, including hospitality CIOs, angel investors, serial entrepreneurs, and industry insiders. To do. Participants will compete for the chance to be recognized as one of the top startup business concepts. Since its inception, HFTP has hosted his E20X at events in Europe and Dubai. We've also seen some winners grow into large, successful companies. With the addition of HITEC-IC, HITEC serves as a connector to the continued growth and success of hospitality technology companies.

Learn more about HFTP, HITEC, and E20X. Register to attend HITEC June 24-27 in Charlotte, NC

As CEO of HFTP, Frank Wolf oversees the association's operations and represents the association at industry events, industry boards and committees, and in the news media around the world. As a spokesperson for HFTP, Wolf frequently speaks to a variety of audiences on hospitality, finance, technology, social media, and travel issues, and has spoken in over 25 countries. He received CV Magazine's 2019 Corporate Excellence Award for “Most Influential CEO Hospitality Finance and Technology of the Year.”

