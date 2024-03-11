Google receives thousands of deepfake porn complaints





Each method is most often weaponized to inflict harm on women, including degrading, harassing, and shaming them. Australia's Electronic Safety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant said her office's image-based abuse complaint system had been used to address other issues, including synthetic child sexual abuse and children using apps to create sexual videos. said that more deepfakes are starting to be reported alongside AI-generated content. of their classmates. Mr. Grant knows this is truly under-reported abuse.

As the number of videos on deepfake websites increases, content creators such as streamers and adult models have started using DMCA requests. The DMCA allows anyone who owns the intellectual property of certain content to request that it be removed directly from her website or search results. Google has received over 8 billion removal requests for everything from games to music.

Victims' rights attorney Carrie Goldberg said the DMCA has historically been an important tool for victims of image-based sexual abuse to have their content removed from the internet. Goldberg said new criminal and civil law procedures have made it easier to remove some image-based sexual abuse, but deepfakes complicate the situation. Goldberg said that while platforms tend not to be empathetic to victims of privacy violations, they do respect copyright law.

A WIRED analysis of deepfake websites of 14 sites shows that Google has received DMCA takedown requests for all of them in the past few years. Many of the websites only host deepfake content and are often focused on celebrities. The website itself includes a DMCA contact form that allows you to request content removal directly, but statistics are not published and it is unclear how effective it is in responding to complaints. One website states that it contains videos of actresses, YouTubers, streamers, TV performers, and other types of celebrities and celebrities. Taylor Swift hosts hundreds of videos with video titles included.

The majority of DMCA takedown requests linked to deepfake websites listed in Google's data relate to the two largest sites. Neither responded to written questions sent by WIRED. On most of his 14 websites, over 80% of his complaints resulted in his content being removed by Google. Some copyright takedown requests submitted by individuals hint at the distressed nature of the video. In one request, he said he was doing it to degrade and bully me. Another says I take this very seriously and will do anything to have it removed.

That has a huge impact on someone's life, said Yvette Van Beckham, CEO of the Orange Warriors. Orange Warriors is a company that helps remove images that have been leaked, stolen, or shared without consent online, including through DMCA requests. Van Beckham said the organization is seeing an increase in deepfake content online and that victims are facing hurdles in coming forward and asking for content to be removed. Imagine going through the hiring process and finding such explicit content when people Google your name, Van Beckham says.

Google spokesman Ned Adrians said the company's DMCA process allows rights holders to protect their copyrighted works online, and the company has other forms to address deepfakes, including a takedown process. He said he has the tools in place. Adrians said Google has a policy against non-consensual deepfake pornography, which allows Google to remove this type of content, including your likeness, from search results. And we were actively developing additional safeguards to help those affected. Google says if it receives a large number of valid copyright takedowns for a website, it uses that as a signal that the site may not be providing high-quality content. The company also built a system to remove duplicates once one copy of non-consensual deepfake porn has been removed, and recently updated its search results to increase He also said that the display had been restricted.

