WTISDs Green Tech Open Day 2024 and Digital Waste Solution Management Proposal Competition immerse students in Hong Kong's sustainability innovations – YP





The much-awaited ICT Open Day and Sustainable Hong Kong Proposal Competition: Digital Solutions for Waste Management will be held in March and April this year. Organized by the Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) and sponsored by the Communications Department, these events bring together tech-savvy students with executives from Hong Kong's leading information and communication technology (ICT) companies. These provide students with a unique platform to interact, share ideas, and inspire each other for future innovation and technology (I&T) breakthroughs.

The Green Tech Open Day and proposal competition reflect the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day 2024 (WTISD) theme of Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development. There is no registration fee.

ICT Open Day 2024

Many of us use 5G broadband, cloud computing, and generative artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis, but the potential these advanced digital technologies have for sustainable development in Hong Kong and the rest of the world. very few people understand. Therefore, the theme of this year's ICT Open Day is Green Tech. The ICT industry has played an important role in shaping Hong Kong's greener future.

Through company visits, students will gain first-hand experience that provides the basis for exploring how disruptive digital technologies can contribute to the sustainability of our daily lives and thereby improve the quality of life. You can gain experience. Attendees will hear company representatives explain their innovative approaches to green living and working, and strategies for creating a green future.

The upcoming ICT Open Day 2024 is enthusiastically supported by major ICT companies in Hong Kong, including China Mobile Hong Kong, CITIC Telecom International, Communications Authority, HGC Global Communications, Hong Kong Cyberport, HKT, and SmarTone. These companies are initiating creative measures to improve the sustainability of their operations and wider society. They look forward to welcoming student groups and aim to provide a rich experience during their visit.

We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from previous ICT Open Day participants. Many believe that this event and interactions with technology executives sparked interest in digital technology. This experience helped shape their future careers in technology.

AI robots could play a future role as companions in nursing homes

Green solution proposal writing contest

In conjunction with the much-awaited ICT Open Day, the Sustainable Hong Kong Proposal Competition: Digital Solutions for Waste Management will encourage students to be creative and explore innovative and viable technology solutions. Masu.

Hong Kong faces significant waste management challenges. In 2022, the city disposed of its 5.74 million tons of solid waste in strategic landfills. This equates to an average of 15,725 tons per day. Despite control measures, waste increased by 1.2% year-on-year. With limited land resources, it is important that young people contribute to innovative digital solutions for waste management.

This competition asks students how digital innovation can revolutionize waste management in Hong Kong. This program is for students from 4th grade secondary school to 6th grade and higher education level to submit a proposal of up to 800 words (up to 20 slides) in English or Chinese in Microsoft Word or PowerPoint format. I am calling on you to do so.

Your proposal must include four sections.

Overview of current waste management challenges in Hong Kong and the need for improved waste treatment and environmental protection

Explanation of how your ideas can strengthen waste management in Hong Kong, with a focus on reducing waste, increasing recycling rates, and sustainability

Highlight digital solutions for ideas and products that improve waste management.

Discussion of expected benefits such as improved waste collection efficiency, cost reduction, and reduced environmental impact.

Entries will be evaluated based on originality, quality of writing and visual presentation by a six-member committee from Hong Kong's ICT Industry and Environment Department.

All participants will receive an eCert. We will select 10 excellent works and decide the winner, runner-up, and runner-up from among them. The top 10 winners will receive attractive prizes hosted by Huawei, including smart watches and wireless earphones, at the 2024 WTISD-HK Awards Ceremony to be held on May 18, 2024.

Hong Kong students want to bring AI beyond ChatGPT to the classroom

important dates

Green Tech ICT Open Day is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Online registration is available from March 4th to March 28th. Online registration for the proposal competition is open until April 22nd.

In line with WTISD 2024's Green Tech theme, CAHK will collaborate with schools and the ICT industry to inspire students' innovative spirit and passion for technology through a variety of activities.

To register and learn more about WTISD 2024, please visit the website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/news/hong-kong/article/3254911/wtisds-green-tech-open-day-2024-and-digital-waste-solution-management-proposal-contest-immerse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos