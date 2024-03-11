Paving the way for NFTs





A computer scientist by training, Rogers has been in the creative industries since the early '90s, when he created the Beastie Boys website. He then worked on Winamp and the launch of Apple Music, after which he worked as chief digital officer at luxury conglomerate LVMH. He also serves on the board of fashion shopping website and app Lyst.

During the webinar, Rogers said he first learned about Bitcoin in 2009. He didn't buy Bitcoin at the time because he thought, “Wow, this threatens national sovereignty, so the states will probably kill Bitcoin.” But the enablement of decentralized digital ownership that Bitcoin fundamentally brought about felt very important to him.

Citing Chris Dixons' book (see below), Rogers said we are entering a new era of the Internet that is all about digital ownership. He started collecting NFTs after he started working at Ledger in 2021, but said he probably owns too many NFTs now (they can be viewed at gallery.so/higallery).

He and his wife, Hedwig Maigret, also have physical artwork displayed in their home, but he said he wished they had digital provenance. One of his very favorite works of his, he said, is one that doesn't really interest him because he can't easily show it to people until they come to his apartment. And if his apartment were on fire, he would just talk about it.

What is holding back the mass adoption of NFTs?

Rogers acknowledges that ease of use is a key factor. He said it's very difficult to get into this field if you're not willing to spend your nights learning new technology and being an early adopter. He really needs to take it seriously. From a technical perspective, it's not for the faint of heart.

Rogers felt a lot could have been improved last year when Instagram considered entering the space and started making it easier for people to collect digital art.I had to bring my own [crypto] I have a wallet and all I need to do is pay with a credit card. That would have been a huge step forward, he said. When the market crashed, they left the market. I think that's actually a big mistake.

Rogers advised viewers to play around with the NFT space and see what it feels like. He emphasized that when we do something and experience it, we have different feelings than when we just talk about it in our heads. I really encourage people to climb as far as they can from the top of the cliff. Because then you can literally see the future, he said.

Time is on your side with NFTs

Referring to Carlota Prez's book (see below), Rogers says: Every time there is a technological or technological revolution, there is a bit of a gold rush followed by 30 years of sustained growth.

There was a gold rush. Next is growth. Sustainable growth comes with improving the user experience, which Rogers says will eventually get there. But investors may have to wait a few years.

He likened the situation to the 1999 dot-com gold rush. Many laughed at services that offered instant delivery of items purchased online and long-form digital entertainment. Who is laughing now?

That's why Rogers is currently investing heavily in NFTs, at a time when many people are biased against the sector and think of it like a tulip sale. He said they were wrong, pointing out that the dot-com bubble existed in 1999 and that the concept and products only became mainstream in 2012.

In the 1990s, Rogers had a computer connected to the television in his living room. He believed that everyone would be able to get content via the Internet, but at the time he was the only one. One fine day, his mother called to tell him that she had gotten rid of cable and started using her streaming device. He did the math in his head and found that it actually took about 15 years from the time he knew mainstream adoption was inevitable until it actually happened.

Using the same timeline, Rogers predicted that 15 years from 2021, 50% of luxury goods sold will be fully digital. This means around 2036.

Next use cases for NFTs

Asked what he thinks is the next best thing for NFTs, Rogers said that ultimately they are just technology. This question was like asking in the early 20th century (when plastic was invented), “What can we do with plastic?” It's everywhere now.

Today's invention is digital ownership. Just as music was an early use case for the Internet, art is just an early use case. Rogers pointed out that tickets are the most obvious use case. Essentially, tickets are digital products. As tickets are still on sale, people are being tricked into buying fake tickets, even though there is a technical way to pay only after entering the venue.

Another use case is ID. Generative AI allows fraudsters to print fake driver's licenses that can be used to pass customer authentication on legitimate sites. Traditional physical cards may soon become a relic. Rogers said the way he attended the NFT Paris conference party is technically better than the way he returned from the US yesterday.

rules

Regarding regulation, Rogers said there is definitely a need for consumer protection in and around this area. Having clear rules is very helpful. At the same time, be careful what you wish for. If rules are written by someone who doesn't understand the field well, companies may end up with rules that don't make sense. In the future, as the situation evolves, regulators may create rules that don't make sense.

This is related to the recommendations made in the white paper. The point is that governments shouldn't only regulate technology for specific use cases. As Rogers aptly stated, it makes no more sense to regulate technology than it makes to regulate fire or bricks.

Regulation is always difficult, especially when it comes to complex technologies like Bitcoin and NFTs. The analogy is a smartphone app. Given the wide range of apps, from banking to health apps, comprehensive regulation would be pointless. Similarly for NFTs, regulators need to become familiar with their various use cases.

*This report is a collaboration between the digital@INSEAD initiative and the Digital Currency Governance Group (DCGG), the cryptocurrency industry policy organization.

Recommended books by Ian Rogers:

Broken Money: Why Our Financial System Is Failing and How We Can Improve It, by Lynn Alden

Read, Write, Own: Building the Next Era of the Internet, by Chris Dixon

Technological Revolution and Financial Capital, by Carlota Prez.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knowledge.insead.edu/strategy/paving-way-nfts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos