Innovation Weaver D-IV Boys Basketball Semifinal Preview: CRAL teams meet for fourth time for state berth | Sports





NEW BRITAIN A total of seven area high school boys basketball teams advanced to the state tournament this postseason, but only one team remains in the running for the state championship.

The Innovation Ravens boys basketball team will play the Weaver Beavers in the D-IV boys basketball state tournament at Farmington High School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's showdown was the fourth time this season the two CRAL (Capital Region Athletic League) teams met, with Innovation winning all three games. This is the second time in school history that Innovations has advanced to the state semifinals.

Innovation head coach Matthew Rance is excited about the success his team and some of the CRAL teams, including Weaver, have had this postseason.

We are excited to see how the CRAL team performs this postseason, Lance said. Although this conference hasn't been around as long as some others, CRAL has great players, coaches, and programs. Some of the conference's programs have a rich history of excellence.

In the first matchup, which took place on January 17, 2024, Innovation defeated Weaver 81-55. The Ravens then won 68-57, ending Weaver's five-game winning streak in the final game of the season.

Both teams hold the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the CRAL Conference, so they were destined to meet again in a trilogy match. No. 1 seed Innovation received a bye in the first round and achieved a resounding 72-32 victory over HMTCA in the semifinals. Weaver defeated Capital Prep and Classical to advance to the championship game against Innovation.

With the CRAL championship on the line, the Ravens won by 20 points, 60-40, for their third victory over the Beavers.

Since winning the CRAL Championship, Innovation has defeated Woodland (70-49), Suffield (70-62) and Bristol Eastern (64-36). They won his three games in the state playoffs, where he averaged 19 points per game and 68 points per game. They score on offense and allow 49 points per game on defense. They enter Tuesday's game with an overall record of 23-2.

Weaver enters Tuesday's game with an overall record of 21-5. They won the postseason games against Woodstock Academy (49-38) and Carrier Magnet (58-50), and advanced to the semifinals with a blowout win over Weston in the quarterfinals. Weaver scored in the final minute and had a dramatic finish for a 69-68 road win.

Although the goal is to make it to the state title game, Coach Lance said his team is solely focused on Weaver Tuesday and will have to play 32 minutes of the A game against a talented Weaver team.

Lance said Weaver is a team that needs to be ready to play for 32 minutes. They play relentless defense, are great on the glass and can score a ton of points.

The winner of Tuesday's game will play in the D-IV state championship this weekend, either Saturday, March 16th or Sunday, March 17th, at Mohegan Sun Arena. The winner will face the winner of the ongoing Cheney Tech vs. Wheeler game. We played on Tuesday night.

