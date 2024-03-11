Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest Pro: Which VR headset should you buy?





This year is shaping up to be a big year for the computing devices we wear on our heads, especially Apple's Vision Pro headset. Still, Meta continues to offer two great options aimed at VR, as opposed to Apple's more ambitious “spatial computing.”

The company has launched two headsets in the past two years, the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro, both of which target very different user bases. Meta Quest 3 is a big step up from its already popular predecessor, offering games and experiences at a much more detailed level, while Quest Pro is a great way to work or develop on a VR platform with some quality of life. We are focusing more on users who want to: Features that earn the name “Pro”.

Both models are featured in our best VR headsets guide, but we've provided an overview of each headset below to help you decide which one is right for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Differences Row 0 – Cell 0 Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest 3 Pro Pro Much improved display Significantly improved RAM Row 2 – Cell 0 Competitive price Includes premium accessories Line 3 – Cell 0 Compatible with PC Eye and face tracking Cons Additional accessories are expensive Line 5 – Cell 0 Augmented and mixed reality Not yet sufficient Low resolution specifications

Full specs for the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro can be found below, but it's safe to say that despite the lower price tag, the odds seem to favor the Quest 3.

There are plenty of reasons to choose the Quest Pro instead, but the on-paper specs below show just how far Meta's headset lineup has come in just one year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell – Column 0 Meta Quest 3Meta Quest Pro First Release Date October 2023 October 2022 MSRP at release $499 $1599 Type Virtual Reality Virtual Reality SoCQualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+RAM8GB12GB Storage 128GB/512GB256GB Resolution per eye 2064 x 22081 800 x 1920 Display Type LCDLCD Refresh Rate Max 120Hz Max 90Hz FOV 110 degrees 106 degrees Lens Pancake Pancake Controller Touch Plus Controller Touch Pro Controller Weight 513g722gSimilarities

I don't notice a huge difference in how the headset operates whether I use the Meta Quest 3 or the Meta Quest Pro.

The UI and interface are the same, so you can access the same apps, experiences, and meta store features from one to the next. Neither currently requires a Facebook account, but a meta account is still required.

Both offer mixed reality experiences, but they are still in their formative stages. Having a creature appear in your living room is fun, but it's a far cry from what Apple is trying to do with the anticipated (admittedly much more expensive) Vision Pro.

It's sometimes controlled with a controller, and there's some hand tracking, but it's not as consistent as many people would like. However, there are differences between controllers.

difference

Sticking to the controller, you'll notice that the Quest 3 follows its predecessor in requiring AA batteries. It's a bit of a hassle unless you have a rechargeable one, but the Quest Pro comes with a charging dock to charge the headset and controller at the same time.

Remember the spec sheet above? Here you can find derivatives that don't necessarily add up as big numbers. One of the biggest is the inclusion of eye and face tracking, which makes participating in video conferences much easier. Quest 3 operates with just your hands, whether you're tracking or using the included controller.

This is on top of the 50% extra RAM for better performance whether you're giving a presentation with the headset on or switching between games.

Still, the Quest 3 starts at 128GB, but you can also buy a 512GB version that leaves the Quest Pro behind.

Despite weighing 722g, the Quest Pro is actually more comfortable than its slimmer 515g sibling. This is an important consideration if you plan to wear it for an extended period of time. At similar wavelengths, the Quest Pro's battery life is about 30 minutes longer.

Reasons to buy MetaQuest 3

Image 1/4

Quest 3 offers great value for money compared to other VR headsets (Image credit: Future)(Image credit: Future)(Image credit: Future)(Image credit: Future)

It's hard to call something priced at $500 affordable, but when compared to many VR headsets (including the Quest Pro), it's hard to ignore the Quest 3 for the value on offer here. Probably. This is one of the reasons why it's at the top of our best VR headsets guide.

For an additional $150, you get 512 GB of storage instead of the base 128 GB, but whichever option you choose, you're getting a new, more consumer-oriented headset that's much cheaper than the Pro. You can put it in.

It has a huge library of games and apps, lets you watch 360-degree movies, play Beat Saber with friends, and lots of fun, but it's not as comfortable as the Pro.

Reasons to buy MetaQuest Pro

Image 1/4

If comfort is at the top of your list of criteria, you can't go wrong with the Meta Quest Pro. (Image credit: Meta)(Image credit: Meta)(Image credit: Meta)(Image credit: Meta)

If you're looking to work in VR, there are few better options than Meta Quest Pro. Whether you want your headset and controllers ready to use with the included charging dock, eye tracking for your morning meeting, or more RAM to open more apps, here's what you need. There are many things to appreciate. However, the Quest 3 is cheaper, even though it has a lower resolution than the new one.

While this price is likely to be a hurdle for many, the comfort of the Quest Pro is far superior to what the Quest 3 offers.

verdict

In summary, the Quest Pro is a great choice for anyone who plans to wear a VR headset for many hours a day, whether it's for content development, meetings, etc., thanks to its comfort, battery life, and extra RAM. Ideal even if you just want to complete a task.

The Quest 3, on the other hand, is much more ideal for entertainment purposes and offers a lot of great experiences at a much cheaper price than the Quest Pro. However, there is a certain level of comfort and having to replace the tedious AA batteries every time, and then again.

