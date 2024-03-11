Apple reverses course, paving the way for Epic Games to establish rival iPhone app store in Europe





Apple reversed course under regulatory pressure, clearing the way for its unsavory adversary, video game maker Epic Games, to set up an alternative store for iPhone apps in Europe.

The change of direction revealed Friday is the latest in a bitter battle between Apple and Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, over how iPhone apps are distributed and fees for digital transactions that occur within apps. This is the latest development.

Apple attributed the change of heart to Epic's reassurances that it would not violate requirements for access to iPhone owners. In 2020, Epic brazenly broke rules in the US and filed an antitrust lawsuit claiming that Apple's App Store is a monopoly.

After a month-long trial, a federal judge in 2021 rejected most of Epic's claims in an appealable ruling, but the spat with Apple continues.

Apple rejected Epic's attempt to open an account that would allow it to open an alternative store for downloading iPhone apps, which Apple has controlled exclusively for more than 15 years.

But a new set of regulations called the Digital Marketing Act (DMA) that came into effect in the 27-nation European Union earlier this week leaves the door open for other companies to compete with Apple's App Store to seize the opportunity Epic was hoping to seize. It was opened.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said Apple's action to block efforts to open an app store in Europe was an act of retaliation against the video game maker for challenging a system that has generated huge profits for the iPhone maker. He claimed that it was part of it. Apple collects fees of 15% to 30% on digital transactions completed within iPhone apps, an arrangement that generates billions of dollars a year in revenue for the company while charging fees as monopolistic price gouging. , which has sparked complaints from Epic and other companies.

European regulators have ruled that if Apple rejects Sweden-based Epic's efforts to open an iPhone app developer account in Europe, it could run afoul of the DMA and face potentially hefty fines. It was suggested that there was a possibility that

In a brief statement, Apple did not mention regulatory approval, saying it was satisfied that Epic complied with all rules.

In a social media post hailing the result as a major victory for the rule of law in Europe, the European Commission and the freedom of speech of developers around the world, Sweeney said he would take swift action to rein in Apple. He praised regulators for taking action.

The bad blood between Apple and Epic isn't over yet. Apple is seeking more than $73 million from Epic to cover fees in a U.S. antitrust lawsuit over the App Store. A hearing on the request, which Epic describes in court documents as outlandish, is scheduled for later this month.

