Driven by technology and innovation: DesignWanted





The fourth edition of ID.Exe 2024 takes on the theme 'Shaped by Design', offering a new perspective on understanding design by interweaving elements of innovation and sustainability. From April 15 to 21, 2024, Milan will be transformed into a vibrant showcase. The exhibition spans the entire city and tells the story of how design intersects with different disciplines through technology and innovation.

Theme: Shaped by Design

The idea is to explore the transformative power of design in a world where virtual reality and social reality merge. This theme emphasizes that design and digital technologies are important catalysts for the evolution of cities and the reimagining of space. The initiative aims to uncover the profound role of design beyond aesthetics and in driving forward-thinking change across key sectors such as health, food, technology, mobility, education, finance and sport. shows the importance of design.

“Shaped by Design” by ID.Exe 2024, DOS Design Open Space

Featuring a selection of projects, prototypes, and interactive exhibits, Shaped by Design allows attendees to explore the far-reaching impact of design influence and its potential to reshape our everyday interactions. can. Beyond its role as an exhibition, the event is designed to foster engagement and education with attendees, offering workshops, talks, and discussions where attendees can interact with designers and industry experts. and develop an understanding of the role of design in modern life.

Sneak peek of ID.Exe 2024

Phydigital Store: The Future of E-Commerce

In Piazza Galbani, DOS Design Open Space will unveil the Phygital Store, an innovative fusion of physical presence and digital exploration. The exhibition redefines shopping by integrating augmented reality with physical design products and projects, providing a fluid transition between tangible and virtual experiences.

“Shaped by Design” by ID.Exe 2024, DOS Design Open Space

Oasis Square: The history of a forgotten landscape

This thought-provoking exhibition in Piazza di Lombardy, created in collaboration with Studio Giuseppe Tortato Architetti, features Kindof furniture and explores humanity's complex relationship with nature. Letizia Artioli's “CLIMATE ENTITY 002'' is highlighted, encouraging visitors to confront the effects of climate change and the importance of active environmental conservation. Oasis Square serves as a compelling call to cherish and protect our natural heritage for future generations.

one step forward

The brainchild of Paola Silva Coronel, this innovative weekend exhibition of Courmayeur design transforms a town center shop window into a showcase of the important role of women in design. Her 30 red objects, each with its own meaning, selected by industry experts, are on display at the Lombardy Regional Headquarters, celebrating the contributions of women who have shaped our designed world .

“Shaped by Design” by ID.Exe 2024, DOS Design Open Space

Peripheral device design

Focusing on the revitalization of Milan's suburban districts, this exhibition demonstrates the power of design to spark social change and urban revitalization. Aiming to improve the quality of life in neglected areas by fostering collaborations between companies and 'marginal' designers and artists, it provides a new perspective on the social impact of design, and exhibits design It features works by Niguarda and Cimiano by designers such as Selenia Marinelli and Barbara Pollini. By Milo Mussini and curated by his Teo Sandigliano from Wevux.

pixel activator

This digital-physical exhibition unfolds across Milan via augmented reality enabled by strategically placed pixel activators. Visitors will experience a novel exhibition model that combines real-world locations with virtual interactions. With no need to download an app, the exhibition leverages his web-based augmented reality, allowing visitors to participate and customize their own journey through the design through easily accessible and shareable web links. can.

“Shaped by Design” by ID.Exe 2024, DOS Design Open Space

To conclude the event, a series of discussions focused on design and innovation will be held at the Sala Testori in the Palazzo della Region.

Combining innovation and sustainability

The exhibits at ID-EXE 2024 not only celebrate the beauty and functionality of design, but also advocate for the use of sustainable materials and eco-friendly practices. It embodies a deep allegiance to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and paves the way for a future where design plays a key role in global sustainability efforts.

“Shaped by Design” by ID.Exe 2024, DOS Design Open Space

Shaped by Design explores the transformative impact of design on our daily lives and fosters an inclusive dialogue on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility across disciplines.

Continuing the practice from the previous year, for the 2023 edition, most of the equipment used will be reused, including that for indoor displays and outdoor stickers, through a partnership with the start-up company “Non si butta via niente” . This initiative transforms salvaged materials into new works and turns waste into valuable resources.

