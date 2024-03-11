Google's new bulk sending guidelines cause problems for B2B





Back in October, Google and Yahoo announced important updates to their bulk sender guidelines.

These new regulations, which went into effect on February 1, affect both mass emailers (those who send more than 5,000 emails per day to their Gmail account) and regular Gmail users alike, and introduce authentication requirements. Introduced and defined thresholds for spam complaints. Specifically, we defined a spam complaint threshold of 0.3%.

Our preliminary analysis for this announcement was that this 0.3% threshold would not be a big issue for most email marketers. In fact, for large companies with established customer bases and large inbound lists, this update will likely help those companies. Your existing complaint rate may be lower and you may be able to scale your outbound activities more easily and safely.

However, smaller, less established companies, especially those in the B2B space that use more aggressive outbound email marketing strategies or rely on ABM to establish their brand, will likely run into problems. will face.

And it turns out we were right.

Spam complaint rate across B2B sectors

To better understand how these new sender guidelines will impact outbound marketing and sales, especially in the B2B space, we looked at spam complaint rates across various industries.

Our findings show that our complaint rate is well above the 0.3% threshold set by Google and Yahoo. In fact, it wasn't even close! The average spam complaint rate across the B2B sector was 2.01%, with a range of 1.1% to 3.1%.

Even worse, for the top nine most spammy industries, we couldn't find a single sender that achieved a score below the 0.3% threshold. Breaking it down by industry makes it clearer who the biggest offenders are.

B2B Software: Spam complaint rates peak at 3.2% and range from 1.3% to 4.3%. Political Issues and Election Communications: Spam complaint rates hover around 2.9%, with a range of 1.5% to 3.4%. Sales and Marketing Services: Our experience is 2.8%. Adoption rates range widely from 2.0% to 5.3%. Recruiter: The acceptance rate is 2.1%, with a range of 1.7% to 3.1%. Retail and e-commerce: Adoption rate is 2.3%, with variation between 0.5% and 2.9%. Real estate: Trades at an interest rate of 1.9% between 1.5% and 3.4%. Education and training providers: 1.7% interest rate with a range of 0.4% to 2.1%. Financial Services: Earn interest rates as low as 1.1%. 0.7% to 1.9%. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: 0.9% is the lowest and ranges from 0.7% to 1.4%.

This data is not at all surprising when you think about it. B2B software companies and sales and marketing companies tend to do a lot of outbound. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, on the other hand, have much stricter laws and regulations regarding communication.

B2B sales and marketing teams need to adjust quickly

This data presents a significant problem for B2B outbound marketing. This is a major hurdle for businesses that rely heavily on outbound email for lead generation and sales. Meeting the new sub-0.3% standard seems difficult, if not impossible. The good news is that there are strategies to alleviate these hurdles.

Increase the volume of transactional emails: If you want to reduce your spam complaint rate %, you may need to increase the total volume of emails sent and optimize your email volume. Increase the volume of non-spam transactional emails, such as order confirmations, tracking updates, and purchase follow-ups. These are less likely to be flagged as spam and can help balance your overall email metrics.

Prioritize warm leads: Focus your emails on highly engaged users (think users who visited your pricing page or added an item to their cart). This is where tools that identify website visitors can be very helpful.

Provide clear and numerous unsubscribe options: Unsubscribe options should be easily accessible and in multiple locations. If the unsubscribe link is hidden or hard to find, it's more likely to be marked as spam.

Leverage intent-based email lists: Sometimes, cold emails can't be avoided. What you can do, however, is use an intent-based email list that will help you craft better messages that resonate with your prospects. The more you know what your audience is interested in, the more personalized your messages can be.

For B2B companies, adapting to these new guidelines is critical. Outbound hasn't gone away, but it has become more difficult. The good news for users is that this new complaint rate threshold should improve email marketing and the outbound space as a whole.

These new guidelines will require B2B marketers to evolve their outbound strategies and build better campaigns. For users, this means less spam and more relevant emails. For marketing and sales teams, this means better targeting, more personalization, and less laziness.

result? Improved lead time to sales. After all, major email providers such as Google and Yahoo are focused on creating a better user experience, and this means less spam. For B2B teams, the answer is simple. Don't be a spammer.

