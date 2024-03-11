dsm-firmenich experts discuss new omega-3 partnership with SCN BestCo





March 11, 2024 — The recently announced partnership between dsm-firmenich and SCN BestCo begins the development of new omega-3 gummy products. Today, Nutrition Insight discusses this initiative with Chris Kalodis, North American Marketing Manager, and Dr. Zhenbo Ma, Applications and Technology Manager at DSM Farms.

“Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for solutions that combine the essential and the desirable, which is underscored by the continued rise in the popularity of gummies,” says Kalodis.

“However, the sensitive nature of omega-3 ingredients requires significant levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in gummies to provide health benefits while maintaining the sensory properties of gummies. “This poses a challenge for formulators looking to deliver,” she continues.

“The partnership between dsm-firmenich and SCN BestCo opens the door to omega-3 gummies with over 400mg of EPA+DHA per 2 servings, offering consumers a flavorful alternative to traditional softgels. .”

Powder Loctechnology improves the thermal, pH, and shear stability of omega-3 powders, allowing them to be incorporated into a variety of applications, including gummies. Innovation Omega 3 gummies are difficult to achieve due to sensitivity to some omega 3 acids, especially EPA and omega 3 acids. DHA. To address this issue, dsm-firmenich utilizes Powder Loc technology.

“Powder Loc technology allows us to significantly increase the omega-3 content in the powder while providing a dual-shell protection system that locks DHA and EPA into microcaps while maintaining the sensory properties of the gummy. You can,” Zhenbo explains.

“Powder Loc technology improves the thermal, pH and shear stability of omega-3 powders, allowing them to be incorporated into several applications such as gummies.”

Meanwhile, Karodis highlights the precision fermentation process involved in the production of dsm-firmenich's lifelong Omega solution.

“life'sOmega is a high-potency algae produced in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration cGMP inspected facility, allowing us to provide our customers with a consistently high-quality product,” Kalodis emphasized. Masu.

“With DSM-firmenich making significant investments in algae omega-3, our enhanced Life's Omega portfolio is sourced with scalability in mind, meeting nutritional needs while having a positive impact on the global environment. ife'sOmega is manufactured using a proprietary precision fermentation of natural, non-GMO algae, and multiple production locations ensure reliable supply.”

Why gummies? Kalodis argues that consumer preferences are driving both companies' interest in new gummy innovations in the omega-3 supplement space.

“Gummies, as a delivery format, are quickly rising to the top of the popular supplement formats, overtaking tablets in some segments,” he claims. “There was a need in the market for an enjoyable alternative form of omega-3 that was comparable to pills.”

“However, most omega-3 gummies currently available only provide low levels of omega-3. The partnership between dsm-firmenich and SCN BestCo combines the latest gummy features and omega-3 ingredient technology to provide consumers with the best omega-3 We offer gummies with significantly higher content.”

Karodis said DSM-Firminech's experience in the algae omega-3 sector and access to refining technology is essential to ensuring the company's petroleum products “meet and exceed” global regulatory and quality requirements. points out.

“Safety and quality are at the core of dsm-firmenich's DNA and our safety track record in this area is unparalleled. We understand that it will be consumed by people and we take this responsibility very seriously,” he commented.

“Life's Omega is the only commercially available plant-based omega-3 that delivers EPA and DHA from a single, high-quality source, offering attractive economics and a historic The ~10x price premium can be significantly reduced,” Kalodis concludes.

