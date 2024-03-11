Chinese scientists warn of devastating bureaucracy, regulations risk thwarting Beijing's plans to create new manufacturing capacity





According to Yuan Yaxiang, national committee member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which advises government bodies on political and social issues and submits proposals, these are putting pressure on countries' ambitions to drive technology-driven economic growth. It is said that there is

Yuan, vice president of the China Science and Technology Association, told reporters last week during two sessions of parliament that unreasonable formats and bureaucratic requirements are too common and that some forms and application procedures He said the needs of scientific researchers were being ignored. Gathering in Beijing.

These tasks often require extensive, repetitive, low-tech labor, he said.

Also during the two sessions, Science and Technology Minister In Hye-joon expressed the leadership's commitment to reducing such burdens and promoting progress.

Yin told the media that the aim is to free young technical talent from tedious tasks such as procurement, reimbursement and paperwork, and give them enough time for research.

New voices emerge as President Xi Jinping places responsibility on domestic technology, pointing to science-centered fields such as new energy vehicles, biomanufacturing, and commercial spaceflight, and further pursuing new productivity. has risen.

The National Development and Reform Commission's work report and budget released last week also suggest that the government will devote more money to the science and technology needed for such a large-scale economic transition.

The quotas counter Western efforts to lock down technology and align with Beijing's push to wrest technological supremacy from the United States, promoting independence in areas from semiconductor manufacturing to artificial intelligence.

Yuan, a member of the CPPCC Committee, said the fact that scientific researchers are often caught up in complicated bureaucracies reveals fundamental problems in the research management system.

He also said that this reflects the gap between the mechanism of scientific innovation and the development of new era productive forces.

High-level demands for changes in scientific research are nothing new in China. In 2016, President Xi called for improvements to the evaluation system for individual researchers. And in early 2020, science and education department-level authorities said changes were coming in the way research was assessed and reformed.

One of the issues that has been the subject of special efforts is known as the four-only phenomenon of recognizing and recognizing only theses, titles, diplomas, and awards. However, despite efforts, this problem continues to burden Chinese academic researchers.

Minister Yin has vowed to develop a policy that will encourage institutions to allocate more than half of their basic research funding to individuals under 35 years of age. Furthermore, in the evaluation of major laboratories, the training of young researchers will be emphasized as a priority issue. Important evaluation criteria.

Efforts will also be made to address and improve pressing livelihood concerns, including salary benefits, researchers' physical and mental health, and family life, he said.

Many Chinese scientists lament that it remains difficult to obtain funding in the early stages of scientific research due to a lack of previous achievements. Their demands include increasing the allocation of non-competitive funding to ensure scientists are funded in the early stages when they most need resources.

In many research institutions, grants and special projects, often referred to as the hats that scientists wear, are closely related to internal funding and resource allocation; Gain a competitive advantage in your application.

Such hats tend to be directly linked to personal salaries, housing benefits, job appointments and promotions, but pursuing these instead of encouraging a continued focus on actual scientific innovation This can lead to over-emphasis on notoriety.

