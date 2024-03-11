Effect of surface roughness on adhesion of soft materials





Adhesive tape or sticky notes are easy to apply to surfaces, but can be difficult to remove. This phenomenon, known as adhesion hysteresis, is primarily observed in soft and elastic materials. Adhesive contacts are more easily formed than broken. Researchers from the University of Freiburg, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Akron in the US have discovered that this adhesive hysteresis is caused by the surface roughness of the soft materials being bonded. Using a combination of observations and simulations, the research team demonstrated that roughness impedes the separation process, causing the material to delaminate with small, sudden movements, thereby gradually releasing parts of the adhesive bond. . Dr. Antoine Sanner and Professor Lars Pastewka from the Department of Microsystems Engineering and the livMatS Cluster of Excellence at the University of Freiburg, Dr. Nityanshu Kumar and Professor Ali Dhinojwala from the University of Akron, and Tevis Jacobs from the University of Pittsburgh published their results in Science Advances .

“Our findings allow us to specifically control the adhesion properties of soft materials through surface roughness,” says Sanner. “These will enable us to develop new and improved applications in soft robotics and production technology, such as grippers and placement systems, in the future.”

Sudden jumping motion of contact edge

Researchers have previously hypothesized that viscoelastic energy dissipation causes adhesive hysteresis in soft solids. In other words, as the material deforms during the contact cycle, energy is lost to the material's heat. That is, the materials compress upon contact and expand upon release. These energy losses impede the movement of the contact surfaces and increase the adhesion force upon separation. Contact aging, or the formation of chemical bonds at the contact surfaces, has also been suggested as a cause. Here, the longer the contact lasts, the greater the adhesion force. “Our simulations show that the observed hysteresis can be explained without these specific energy dissipation mechanisms. The only source of energy dissipation in our numerical model is due to the roughness-induced contact edge “It's a sudden jumping motion,” he says Sanner. .

Adhesion hysteresis calculated for realistic surface roughness

This sudden jumping behavior is clearly visible in the Freiburg researchers' simulations and in the University of Akron's adhesion experiments. “Although sudden changes in the contact surface were already mentioned in the 1990s as a possible cause of adhesion hysteresis, previous theoretical studies on this were limited to simplified surface properties,” Kumar he explains. “We have succeeded for the first time in calculating realistic surface roughness adhesion hysteresis. This is due to the efficiency of our numerical model and the highly detailed surface characterization performed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. '' he says Jacobs.

