



Google celebrates flat white with today's Google Doodle (Photo: Google)

Today's Google Doodle is confusing people because it's all about flat white coffee.

The world's most popular search engine seems to have just added a photo of an animated flat white, but why is this popular drink sitting at the front of the Google page today?

The popular hot drink originated in Australia and New Zealand, but it wasn't until this day in 2011, March 11, that the term flat white was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

And it needs to be celebrated.

Google writes that the drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand in the 1980s, with many speculating that the drink appeared on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time.

Flat whites were traditionally served in ceramic cups and were made by topping an espresso shot with a layer of steamed milk and microfoam.

Flat whites are usually served in ceramic cups (Photo: Getty /iStockphoto)

This makes it flatter than a cappuccino or latte, making it popular among people who want to reduce the foaminess of their hot coffee.

Read more trends Read story

Baristas often show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with their pours, a common sight in many cafes in Australia and New Zealand, Google added.

Coffee culture has changed a lot over the years, and so has the way flat whites are made. While it used to be made with whole milk, it's now becoming more popular with Australians and Kiwis commonly ordering oat milk alongside their plant-based milks.

Where Google Doodles have appeared around the world (Photo: Google)

The Google Doodle has confused some people on social media, with Charles from X saying: Today's Doodle is simply a weird take on a flat white from @Google. There are a lot of coffee orders overall, but have we run out of people to celebrate?

Flat white was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011.

X user Jack became even happier after seeing the fun animation. Google celebrating flat white coffee for no reason is exactly the kind of energy I needed this morning

However, user Sophie didn't feel that way. Why did @GoogleUK choose today to celebrate her white flat?! Not cool!

This fun doodle animation can be seen all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Google Doodles have commemorated a variety of people, anniversaries, and objects, including Alan Rickman, Betty White, International Women's Day, and Eunice Newton Foote, the pioneering scientist who first theorized the increase in Earth's biomass. It has been used to celebrate. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will lead to global warming.

