How does Tokyo intend to revitalize its startup ecosystem based on the 10x10x10 strategy?





Investment in Japanese startups has increased tenfold over the past decade, with startups raising a total of nearly $7 billion in 2022.

But with only 11 unicorns in 2022, Japan's startup scene has received little attention in global headlines, especially when compared to its economic peers.

Part of the answer lies in the details of Japanese startup exits. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has permissive listing rules that allow companies to list much faster than elsewhere. Japanese startups are keen to take advantage of this early-stage IPO opportunity to secure funding, abandoning the startup label in the process as the companies are no longer privately held. . That's why analysts often talk about Japan's hidden unicorns and publicly traded unicorns, which could number more than 40 in total, depending on how you look at them.

We uncovered Japan's missing unicorns, but this is only half the answer to why Japan's startup ecosystem has remained under the radar.

The other half is that this scene has historically been very self-contained, as companies have struggled to globalize due to language barriers and business idiosyncrasies. This makes it even more difficult to attract international startups and entrepreneurs and prevents valuable collaboration and knowledge exchange opportunities.

But now Tokyo is looking to turn things around by significantly expanding the local startup ecosystem and opening it up to international entrepreneurs and investors.

10×10×10 innovation

In 2022, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will launch a new strategy, the Global We announced the “Innovation with STARTUPS” plan. Partnership by 2027.

Under the “Global Innovation with STARTUPS” strategy, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working on various measures to revitalize the startup ecosystem by creating innovation by attracting domestic and foreign investment in order to strengthen Tokyo's international competitiveness. A Tokyo official explains that there are. .

The keyword here is “international”. Tokyo's goal of attracting startups and investors from around the world is the cornerstone of its strategy and essential to achieving its lofty goals. The company also aims to address the lack of confidence prevalent among young people and foster a global mindset among its entrepreneurs, which is particularly highlighted in the strategic executive summary.

This strategy consists of a combination of high-level goals, cross-cutting initiatives, and specific events.

We also aim to further develop Tokyo's strengths. The Tokyo metropolitan area is home to approximately 14 million people, making it the world's most populous area, and has won numerous awards for its advancedness, business practices, infrastructure, and convenience.

Part of the new mission is to further codify the many benefits of building a technology business in Tokyo and make them accessible to international entrepreneurs as well.

Let's take a look at two concrete initiatives that are taking shape in 2024.

1. Tokyo Innovation Base opens its doors to domestic and international founders

Tokyo Innovation Base (TIB) is being developed in the heart of Tokyo as a multifunctional hub for all startup ecosystem participants, with the goal of becoming a nexus of innovation around the world. Featuring open working spaces, startup product exhibitions and a variety of meeting rooms, it will be used for a wide variety of globally oriented events and programs.

Image: Tokyo Innovation Base.

TIB also has English-speaking staff well-versed in Tokyo's startup ecosystem to help founders and their teams solve practical challenges and navigate bureaucratic hurdles.

By bringing everyone under one roof, Tokyo

Networking, collaboration and other connections between investors, students, universities, large corporations and even local and international startups.

Image: Tokyo Innovation Base.

TIB recently held its first event. On February 15, 2023, we hosted a discussion on startup growth among a panel of ecosystem stakeholders.

However, the grand opening is scheduled for May 2024, and will coincide with the global innovation conference SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program and its second most important initiative.

2. SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program Image: SusHi Tech Tokyo

The SusHi (Sustainable High City) Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program is the spiritual successor of the 2023 City-Tech.Tokyo event, which was an international startup innovation event of its kind and scale in Tokyo.

Last year's event attracted nearly 27,000 attendees, including 328 startups and 288 investors. The SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program is aiming even higher, with plans to welcome more than 40,000 participants and facilitate more than 3,000 meetings over his two days on May 15th and 16th.

The conference will cover:

A startup ecosystem exhibition booth showcasing the latest innovations from startups, cities, and companies from around the world, a future city session led by experts and business leaders from Japan and international organizations, and a 10 million yen (approximately 62,000 yen) pitch In addition to prize money (Contest Euro) and additional prizes (planned) from event sponsors, we will also offer business matching and various networking opportunities.

Entries for the pitch competition recently closed, and organizers are now awaiting a lengthy judging process to narrow down over 500 applications from 43 countries to 20 semi-finalists, from whom will pitch to the event. and compete for major prizes.

The program focuses on encouraging open innovation among domestic and international startups, investors, corporations, local governments, and aspiring student entrepreneurs, as well as adding Tokyo to the world's must-see startup event circuit. I am putting

A representative from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government commented that the SusHi Tech Tokyo event will be held as a place to connect with the global ecosystem, attract domestic and foreign investment, and activate open innovation that will bring economic benefits.

Click here to learn more about Tokyo Innovation Base, click here to learn about SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, click here to learn about Invest Tokyo, and click here to learn about other initiatives in Tokyo.

