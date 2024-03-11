How Livesport uses Google Cloud to enable data and save resources





Today, organizations can use some of their in-house engineering resources to build a robust end-to-end data infrastructure. Livesport, which provides real-time data, results and statistics for nearly every sporting event in the world, recognized this early on when building its data team.

Livesport was already using BigQuery as a data warehouse for all layers of its infrastructure, but building a data team based on syncing data into BigQuery from other databases and non-Google sources was difficult. I didn't want to. Instead, Livesport turned to Dataddo, a recognized Google Cloud Ready data integration partner for BigQuery, for a solution.

Offload data integration tasks to specialized tools

The Livesports data team has strong SQL skills, so it was important to us to outsource the engineering workloads associated with data automation and ingestion, while giving them the space to focus on data activation and analysis.

The data team was already syncing data from Google services like GA4 and Google Ads to BigQuery, but the native integration meant there were zero maintenance costs. But they needed a tool that could sync large amounts of data from sources outside the Google ecosystem, including Livesports' internal databases (such as sports data and app data), ERP systems, third-party services, and social media accounts. Affiliate Partner API.

At the same time, Livesport was also looking for a solution that could offer other useful features to help ease the burden on its data team. These benefits include fixed pricing with large fluctuations in the amount of data synced each month, in-depth support for connecting data from your own in-house solutions, and a willingness to quickly build new connectors as needed. Masu. Flexible and customizable end-to-end connectivity.Detad

Livesport initially evaluated other popular data integration tools, but ultimately chose Dataddo because it met all of its key criteria and more.

With Dataddo, Livesport can:

Connect data from all sources to BigQuery, including internal databases (via CDC data replication), third-party services, custom sources, and affiliate partner APIs. Get real-time support from dedicated specialists using her Slack channel that includes both experts. They can interact with each other and collaborate to implement custom integrations. Build a new connector for free within 10 days. It's a fixed price, so there are no surprises at the end of your billing period.

Livesport also leverages Dataddo's capabilities beyond its original requirements. For example, Dataddo makes it easy to connect online services and business intelligence (BI) tools. A no-code user interface allows live sports business teams such as marketing to flexibly sync data from apps like Facebook with his BI system to gain ad-hoc insights without data team intervention. . Dataddo also allows Livesport to import offline conversion data from BigQuery directly into Google Ads, and also provides an additional layer of security with reverse SSH tunneling.

Reduce engineering and grow your BI team

By outsourcing data engineering tasks to Dataddo, the Livesports data team is now free to take advantage of BigQuery's analytical capabilities. You can also spend more time enriching and sending your data to downstream end users using other Google Cloud Platform services such as Vertex AI, BigQueryML, and Cloud Functions.

You save about 70% of the time it takes to ingest all your data, or the equivalent of 3-4 full-time hours, and more time on data analysis and activation. Zdenk Hejnak, head of Livesport's data development team, says that his BI team at the company is made up of 11 members, whereas he is a full-time data developer who does more than collect data. He is the only engineer.

Livesport also tested the Dataddos Reverse ETL feature, which automates the import of offline conversion data from BigQuery to Google Ads, a cutting-edge way to optimize ad spend and target qualified prospects on time. doing.

We were always looking for new opportunities to learn more from our data, so reverse ETL to Google Ads was a promising direction, Hejnak said.

To learn more about Dataddo, visit the Google Cloud Partner Directory or the service in the Dataddos Marketplace. If you're interested in using Dataddo for BigQuery, check out Dataddos BigQuery Connector and learn more about Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery.

