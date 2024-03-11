Samsung's Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G focus on security and design upgrades





Samsung has already launched a number of new products this year and continues its momentum with two new mid-range phones: Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. Both phones will be equipped with the company's Knox Vault security system for the first time, and Samsung is showing off that its A55 5G can take better photos even in the dark.

Similar to Google's Pixel A series and Apple's iPhone SE family, Samsung's Galaxy A phones are low-cost alternatives to the company's premium devices. Samsung's press release didn't mention pricing or availability, but we can expect these phones to fall in the same price range as last year's devices. For example, the Galaxy A54 5G launched for $450.

Only the Galaxy A35 5G will be sold in the US. Samsung is instead positioning the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE as cheaper options for those who want something more powerful than the Galaxy A35 5G and more affordable than the Galaxy S24.

“We can confirm that the Galaxy A35 5G is coming to the U.S. market and look forward to sharing further details in the coming weeks,” a representative from Samsung's U.S. office said in a statement to CNET. It will not be installed on the Galaxy A35 5G.” At the moment it's the Galaxy A55 5G. ”

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G.

samsung

The headline feature of both phones appears to be the addition of Samsung Knox Vault, a secure environment physically separated from the phone's main processor and memory for storing sensitive data such as login credentials. While Knox Vault has been available on other devices like the Galaxy S product line, this is the first time Samsung has made this security feature available on its more affordable Galaxy A family.

Both phones feature a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery, but there are some differences when it comes to camera hardware. Samsung claims that the Galaxy A55 5G can take clearer night photos thanks to AI image signal processing, but it is unclear whether the Galaxy A35 5G also has this feature. However, Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G's India product page suggests it will feature an improved neural processing unit and an enhanced sensor for low-light photography.

The Galaxy A55 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy A35 5G has similar camera hardware, but an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with slightly lower resolution and a 13-megapixel front camera, plus a 50-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel macro It is equipped with a camera.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G.

samsung

Samsung's press release didn't include many details about the phone's design, but the company's India and Malaysia product pages show it has a glass back made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and is IP67 water resistant. It has been suggested that the Galaxy A55 5G will also feature a metal frame. According to these product pages, both phones are powered by octa-core processors, but the company did not reveal any details.

The website also suggests that both phones will feature expandable storage, a key difference from the more premium Galaxy S series, and will receive four generations of Android and Samsung's One UI software updates. Masu. This isn't as long as the seven-year promise Samsung made for the Galaxy S24 series, but it's consistent with the company's previous software support policy.

With the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung seems to be focusing on upgrading core elements like design and security rather than adding flashy new features. Samsung seems to be building on its approach with last year's Galaxy A54 5G, which included a fresh design that felt more premium than its predecessor.

