Google TV needs to improve, and it needs to improve now





Since the end of the Google Play Movies & TV app at the end of 2023, the enthusiasm for Google TV has been to fill the gap with sophisticated new apps that offer a quality service for enjoying movies and TV shows. Masu. Google TV, the latest version of Android TV, is the right hub platform for all your streaming services, whether you use an external Chromecast dongle or a smart TV. However, there are some aspects of the app that could be improved, especially regarding presentation, usability, and user ownership.

Check out our list of 5 things that need to change about Google TV to see for yourself how Google needs to improve its service.

1 Get rid of excessive ads that are ruining your experience

The almost iconic problem with Google's services at the moment is advertising. It's one thing to suggest paying to eliminate commercials like YouTube does, but when it comes to Google TV (and Android TV as well), slowly sneaking in ads that are increasingly irrelevant to users is a step too far. is. Despite the outcry this decision has provoked, it's almost comical to think about how little lessons Google has learned from stuffing Android TV with ads. These unwanted intrusions can also result in shows appearing on streaming services that you do not have installed or subscribed to. Google isn't even constrained to only promote services that users actually use.

Source: u/MMD3_ (Reddit)

These ads are frighteningly bold. These are often the first things you see on startup, accompanied by torturously long videos of them slamming unwanted products over your head. To make matters worse, many of these Google TV ads promote physical products like phones, cars, and fast food. No one brought in his Chromecast or invested in the latest smart TV, so someone couldn't shove a thick curls of his Junior logo under his nose. This is a perfect example of Google's problem with tasteless advertising, taking us out of the TV experience with shameless distractions that only serve as distractions.

Reducing ad content across the Google TV interface would be a step in the right direction. Google also needs to consider the context of the ads it's pushing. Because pushing ads for products that are completely unrelated to Google TV makes it more distracting and annoying than ever. Especially if you've spent hundreds of dollars on a new product. TV or streaming box.

2 Undo customizations Give users the option to personalize their app hub

The lack of customization options in Google TV's dashboard is quite noticeable, especially since Android TV, the service Google TV is upgrading from, had a lot of customization options (though there are still a few left) . It's day and night to see his two customization lists for each platform, and it's embarrassing how much they've been pared down for Google TV. Users will no longer have the option to add, move, or delete channel rows, as well as the ability to completely skip the next channel on the clock. Google has removed many useful dashboard features. It's bad enough having to dive into the settings menu to find an “apps only” mode that hides personal recommendations, but Android TV users aren't so lucky. In the end, the user will not benefit.

Google TV's lack of Android TV's customization features is obvious, and Android TV's lack of a tidy app-only mode is equally obvious. I can't seem to understand his UI properly either. The question arises why Google is so allergic to user customization in his TV interface. That is, unless the real reason is that Google is social engineering us to do what we want instead of spending our time and money giving us what we want. .

3 Fix annoying profile switching issues Create better synergy between apps on Google TV

This is one of the most absurd problems with Google TV. Third-party account details don't apply to another Google Account. For example, if you sign in to the Google TV app with a different email address, you'll see that Netflix isn't enrolling new users and that won't change. This makes the ability to have multiple Google accounts completely pointless if you only use the service for Netflix or Disney+ (applications that require you to manually sign out and sign back in with your desired account each time) . Even trusted Google services like YouTube are at risk and require manual account switching to function as originally intended. This is ridiculous considering the number of devices that make that process so easy, especially when TV is well known to be a shared experience.

Other services don't have this issue, so this oversight, if left unfixed, could cost Google TV dearly and throw it in the face of the goals this streaming hub is supposed to be trying to achieve. , the unpleasant lack of convenience is ruined. Blame the app make4s if you like. At the end of the day, delivering a seamless TV experience with Google TV is up to Google, not third-party developers.

4 A thorough review of UX A fundamental redesign is needed

Google TV needs to establish its foundation, starting with UX. Even on Android TV, the whole enterprise feels bulky and unsophisticated. Ugly oversized icons take up unnecessary space, internet is stable but often lags, and over-reliance on glorified drop-down menus and autoplaying full-screen videos is rampant. doing. Streaming hubs these days have to be sophisticated and optimized to stand up to the odds, and Google TV requires just 15 clicks to access basic features like purchased Google TV movies. That's not enough. There's also the puzzling issue of certain apps requesting different control schemes. As for his overall UX design, it makes little sense unless you consider how often Google tries to shove ads in our faces. The longer the journey takes, the more ads you will see. How convenient for Google!

It's not beyond the realm of possibility to make Google TV's interface a little more readable and easier to navigate. There's a good chance that user feedback will make that happen. Of course, I'm not going to hold my breath because Google needs to actually consider the user experience, not how many ads they can shove in front of our eyes.

5 Stop pushing ads disguised as “recommended” Everyone knows it's an ad, your wordplay isn't fooling anyone

Source: Google

That last item is a little more specific, but it speaks to a serious frustration with the way Google TV assembles its recommendations. The app provides users with recommendations for content posted front and center on their dashboard and calculates them on three factors. The content you actively engage with and the services you choose when you sign up determine which shows Google TV recommends to you. However, Google also sneaks in random content that appears to have never been requested or approved, and that choice is outside of your control. You can't get rid of them. No one is buying this as an attempt to create a useful and interesting service. It's blatantly just Google turning this feature into a tool to promote more ads. This is because an unsolicited “recommendation” that cannot be removed is not a recommendation if it is forced and cannot be removed. This is the worst kind of advertising and is annoying to anyone who knows exactly what Google is doing.

Google's employment of AI to discover what we want to see is already unpleasant enough without using that data to seed yet more unnecessary advertising. Google needs to keep recommendations relevant, unobtrusive, and most importantly, changeable. The current build of Google TV has too many ads and we don't need more, but this seems to be all we're getting so far.

Google TV sinks or swims, but so far it's drowning in ads

Google TV is in a precarious position, no matter how good it ends up being. After all, the only reason this application is here is because Google has lost faith in its predecessor, and sooner or later this application will also join his Google graveyard. I have to think about it. Needless to say, Amazon's recent veto of third-party launchers has been of interest to many users. I see Google TV flourishing and instead of staying on this path as they push ads into every nook and cranny without doing anything to improve user navigation and risk losing out to their competitors. We want to give you an incentive to continue supporting your TV. This is not surprising.

