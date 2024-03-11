Samsung promises affordable innovation and security with new Galaxy A models





It's always good to get high-end features in a more affordable phone.

Samsung on Monday announced two new affordable smartphones in its A series, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The phones feature Samsung's Knox Vault security suite, a display called Vision Booser that adapts to its surroundings, and a camera “inspired” by the company's high-end phones.

Samsung offers its A series of phones every year for budget-conscious consumers. These typically offer solid performance and specs at a lower price than flagship models.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G blue and pink.

samsung

“With the Galaxy A series, we bring our latest technology to more users so that more people can benefit from it,” TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience at Samsung, said in a statement. said. “We are excited to further expand the possibilities of the Galaxy A series this year, including offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time in this lineup, allowing Galaxy A series users to safely and securely enjoy an exceptional mobile experience. I’m proud to be like that.”

Galaxy A55 5G is the first A-series phone to feature “Advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP),” which promises clearer and more vivid images even in low-light conditions. It also features 12-bit HDR video and Night Portrait mode, and offers optical image and video stabilization on top of the A35.

Samsung's Knox Vault is a hardware-based security solution that physically separates data from the main processor and memory. This keeps your PIN codes, passwords, encryption keys, login patterns, and more safe from hacking. It works in conjunction with Samsung Knox, a “multi-layered security platform” designed to keep the rest of your data safe. The Galaxy A series also offers an automatic blocker that can prevent the installation of unauthorized apps, scan apps for malware, and block potentially malicious code and commands when connected via USB. Samsung also offers Private Sharing, a way to securely share files using encryption and restrict screenshots and downloads from your phone.

There is no pricing information at this time, but Samsung promises that the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are compatible with the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem and work seamlessly with the Galaxy Fit3, Watch6, and Galaxy Buds FE .

thanks for letting me know!

Get the latest technology news delivered daily

subscribe

Please tell me the reason.

Others Insufficient details Difficult to understand

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lifewire.com/samsung-new-galaxy-a-series-8607289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos