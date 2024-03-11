Dominos unifies enterprise data management





Domino's Pizza is consolidating company data.

Dominos ensures that all disparate data is distributed through the right pipelines to yield insights.

The world's largest pizza retailer processes sales and order data from its internal supply chain and staffing systems, 16,000 U.S. stores and select international stores, and third parties every day through more than 3,000 data pipelines and data warehouses. I am collecting them in the house.

Domino's ingests, stages, and transforms data for use in multiple analytical pipelines, dashboards, reports, and other systems that drive decision-making based on food quality and customer satisfaction data. Share information with franchisees.

Additionally, each data pipeline must perform coordinated interactions with solutions from technology providers such as MicroStrategy, AMQ, Apache Kafka, Confluent, GreenPlum, Couchbase, Talend, SQL Server, and Power BI.

To ensure data pipelines run successfully at scale in production while meeting service level agreements (SLAs), Dominos needs a platform that can orchestrate application and data workflows across the technology stack. It was.

The retailer also needed flexibility to support growing data volumes and expanded business modernization efforts. Dominos selected the BMC M-Control data orchestration solution because of its extensive integration capabilities.

Additionally, Domino allows you to visualize various data pipelines in one view and receive proactive notifications when workflows fail. Retailers can also apply intelligent predictive analytics to their SLA performance, and IT, data teams, and business users all have self-service access.

Since implementing Control-M, Dominos has tuned 3,000 data pipelines, improved SLA performance, increased data volumes, increased speed of critical reporting, and rolled out new business services. Dominos is currently processing data in near real-time and working to enable real-time analytics.

“We've become a technology company that delivers pizza,” said Deepti Soni, senior IT manager for data quality, data operations and machine learning operations at Dominos. “Many leaders within the company, from business intelligence and marketing teams to franchisees and executives, rely on the output from data pipelines orchestrated by Control-M. You'll have the tools you need to confidently deliver business services every day.”

Domino's pursues technological innovation

Dominos has been active in various technology transformation initiatives. This includes a partnership with Microsoft, including the creation of a joint innovation lab, and Domino's Pizza Pinpoint Delivery, which allows customers to pick up their deliveries almost anywhere.

The company also offers ordering options through its iOS app on Apple CarPlay. This is a feature of the 'Anyware' ordering platform, designed to allow customers to seamlessly order from any location and through any device. Other examples include text-based ordering.

Dominos also leverages the Vonage Voice API, integrated with Vonage Unified Communications Solutions, to enhance the customer ordering experience and connect more than 6,000 franchise and corporate locations across the United States.

Other ordering innovations include Domino's Tracker, which allows customers to see a driver's GPS location, view estimated time of arrival, and receive text alerts about deliveries.

Dominos, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, operates more than 19,800 stores in more than 90 markets.

