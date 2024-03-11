Why live data is behind the success of NHS initiatives





Oli Hudson, Director of Content at Wilmington Healthcare, explores why smart, accessible and accurate NHS customer data is essential for UK healthcare technology.

When I talk to people in the life sciences about engaging with their customer base, a phrase that comes up over and over again is “delivering the right message, at the right frequency, to the right audience.”

Easier said than done. However, the complex and cross-disciplinary world of NHS stakeholders, with varying responsibilities, priorities and needs, makes it difficult to assess who your audience is and what messages are needed and when. It has become.

On the other hand, medical technology has different communication needs. How do you assess who needs regulatory notifications about a product? Who is the procurement manager? Which stakeholders are involved in creating new pathways for new surgical technologies? ?

The solution is all about data. Data with reach. Data you can trust. Latest data. Granular data. and compliant data.

At Wilmington Healthcare, we take great care to ensure that the five elements listed above are always in place for all data we distribute to our industry customers.

The NHS is different from many other health systems. NHS staff can be confusingly fragmented. It is not always easy to identify the players in each pathway.

“Wilmington Healthcare Operations Director Sarah Hawkins said: Our customers around the world ask us how they can change their UK data, and I say, “Everything.” There are different structures, organizations, and decision-making units.

In markets like this, live data that is constantly updated and can be tailored based on the client's immediate needs is an instant advantage.

5 reasons why you need live data

Below, we outline five aspects of live data and why getting your messaging and data right is so important.

1. Reach

The NHS is one of the largest employers and it is very difficult to trace suitable contacts within the NHS. Our database of over 340,000 contacts is larger than any other database available on the UK market.

2. Reliability

Our data is scrutinized to ensure we have the right people in the right healthcare settings to meet your needs. We know their current reported roles and responsibilities and how they fit into broader teams and decision-making functions.

3. Currency

Our datasets are regularly reviewed and updated to ensure we always have the most up-to-date information in the rapidly changing world of NHS customers.

Andy Hart, Head of Sales: Static data gets stale. Live data is alive and on demand.

Sarah Hawkins added: “We update over 37,000 records every month.” You don't have to because we're a full-time operation with dedicated staff who invest in your data.

4.Particle size

The modern NHS has many overlapping, cross-cutting and sometimes confusing organizational charts. It's important to get to the core of the person you want to send a message to. disease care providers, clinical networks, payers, commissioners, or influencers. Get your message across to those who can most directly carry it out.

Wilmington has a wealth of data on payers and commissioners, so if you're building influence into systems and pathways beyond the individual clinician or procurement department level, we can help. Masu.

5. Compliance

Above all, customer relationship management must be compliant. You need to make sure you can access and contact all your customers within data laws and industry guidelines, and ensure that targeted communications are sent only to the right audience.

Wilmington specializes in compliance data.

In summary

If you are launching a device or looking to collaborate with the NHS on new technology or healthcare, you need to know who will use it, who will procure it and which stakeholders will benefit from it. . Success here is based on the best possible customer data. Businesses have traditionally been hampered by data that is outdated, unreliable and unrepresentative of the NHS today.

We help you stay in your market with fast, easy-to-access, cutting-edge, and accurate data that can be on-demand, integrated with your current CRM system, and tailored to your commercial, organizational, and team needs. We can help you position and position you.

If this sounds like something your business could benefit from, we have ready-made solutions that are easy to implement, cost-effective, and most importantly, specific to the healthcare market.

