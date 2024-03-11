Google's self-designed office swallows Wi-Fi like the Bermuda Triangle





Enlarge / Google's Bayview campus was designed with the strangest roofline in the world.

Google

Google's swanky new “Bayview” campus appears to have a major problem with poor Wi-Fi. Google's first self-designed office building has “suffered from inoperable or, at best, unreliable Wi-Fi for months,” according to six people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported. A Google spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said the company is working on a fix.

Bay View opened in May 2022. At the launch, Google's vice president of real estate and workplace services, David Radcliffe, said the site “marks the first time we've developed one of our own major campuses, and the process has given us It gave us an opportunity to rethink that.” office ideas. ” The result is a wild tent-like structure with an impressive roof line made up of swooping square sections. Of course, it's all made of metal and glass, but the roof is shaped like a square piece of cloth supported by poles, with the four corners of the square part being high and the middle being lower. The roof is covered in solar cells that collect rainwater while also letting in natural light, in what Google calls a “gradient canopy.”

Zoom in / We speculate that the multiple parabolic sections of the roofline are better at scattering Wi-Fi signals.

Google

All these peaks and parabolic ceiling sections are apparently not suitable for Wi-Fi propagation, with Reuters reporting that the roof will “swallow broadband like the Bermuda Triangle.” Googlers assigned to this building make do with Ethernet cables, use their phones as hotspots, and work outdoors where Wi-Fi is strong. “You would think a world-leading internet company would have solved this,” one anonymous employee told Reuters.

Having an office with barely serviceable Wi-Fi is certainly awkward for companies whose “return to the office” plans include spending at least three days a week in Google's Wi-Fi desert. A Google spokesperson told Reuters that the company has already made some improvements and hopes to have them fixed in the coming weeks.

