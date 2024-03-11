Futurists seek a positive, broader perspective on AI's impact on employment





The future of AI is bright

getty

There is a lot of anxiety about how artificial intelligence will impact our jobs and career aspirations in today's and tomorrow's economies. Of course, many concerns are justified, and change due to AI is inevitable. However, some of the world's leading futurists and business leaders in this field believe that AI can bring about significantly positive outcomes, provide new opportunities, and shift away from rigid organizations, toxic workplaces, and monotonous work. I believe it will further protect us.

This consensus is based on interviews with futurists, executives, and experts from around the world published by TCS. Putting their claims into practice, the study co-authors leveraged generative AI to add to their analysis and drafts of the study, with close supervision and collaboration from TCS futurists.

Most futurists (90%) are optimistic about the changes AI will bring to the way we work, the study found. At least 40% is very optimistic. They believe that AI will significantly improve the working experience, with new benefits such as shorter work weeks, more fluid careers, the emergence of AI therapists, hybrid/remote work in previously impossible roles, and other new benefits. Agreed to possible consequences.

Still, futurists advise against going blindly into this new era. A major disruption is at hand. “AI will replace most entry-level jobs,” said Gaymarie Brown, Consulting Practice Lead at Perkins Access. “If we can, we can start internships at a much younger age and think about ways to accelerate learning.” In this study. I believe that the current generation of university students should be encouraged and supported to be forward thinkers, take risks, and make the most of the power of AI in their roles.

Context is key here, said Frank Diana, a futurist at TCS and co-author of the report. Futurists are much more optimistic about the impact technology will have on the way we work compared to the huge impact technology will have on the future.

There is also growing comfort and optimism about AI in broader societal issues, Diana added. For example, an informal poll in 2016 found that approximately 43% of the audience had a positive outlook, 38% were both, and 15% were negative. Since then, the percentage of people with a positive outlook has increased by 10%.

The main benefit that has emerged is the democratization of information enabled by the democratization of AI itself. AI levels the playing field by providing equal access to information and capabilities to employees at all levels, from entry-level to CEO, the TCS co-authors wrote. This increases levels of employee engagement, ideation, and innovation at all levels.

A majority of futurists, 60%, expect companies to provide AI to their employees, and 40% foresee a Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI) model.

Alexandra Whittington, a futurist at TCS and co-author of the report, said business owners and employees need to see and understand how AI supports the overall business. Ultimately, AI will have its biggest impact on industries where it removes barriers of scale and complexity and allows humans to accomplish things they couldn't do before. Industries that embrace this potential and focus on enhancing human talent will see their employees thrive with personal fulfillment and job satisfaction.

Purush Chaudhary, Founding CEO of AGAHI, quoted in the report, agrees that mundane, repetitive and analytical tasks will become redundant at the organizational level. Employees will therefore be required to perform higher order tasks, including creativity and imagination to better strategize and plan. The concept of 95 will change. The ability to work from anywhere will become the accepted norm.

A majority of futurists (72%) also believe that AI will make a significant positive contribution to employee health. Hybrid and remote working will benefit 70% say AI will smooth the path to flexible working.

For entrepreneurs and solopreneurs, it means being able to create a venture with significantly less capital and resource requirements. David Espindra, founder and president of Blainus, who is quoted in the report, said AI will give small businesses leverage and remove barriers that prevent them from competing with larger companies. The entire definition of small business could change, as talented companies with very few employees can have just as much influence and generate just as much revenue as companies that currently require large numbers of employees. There is a gender.

Futurists predict that AI's role as an assistant will mean significant increases in productivity, but there will be limits. Every employee will be supported by an AI assistant, so it'll be like having an employee twice his size, or even triple his size, without adding headcount, says Managing His Principal at Future | Shift. said Robert Caldera, who is also the owner.

Still, AI assistants are just that: assistants, not replacements for valuable human tasks. Futurist Jamais Cascio said such assistants would most benefit mid-level executives in industries who have access to personal assistants but don't yet have the professional weight or standing that human assistants deserve.

Other professions will also benefit in different ways, Cascio added. Now let's think about therapists. The AI ​​assistant acts as an auxiliary memory, keeping all relevant information about the client/subject together and available. The AI ​​does not interact with clients or subjects, but may observe and record them.

AI could reduce some workloads and improve delivery speeds, but futurists have different perspectives on what that means. If the current pace of AI development continues, Gray-Scott says there will be three-day weekends within the next 15 years. Futurist, author, and host of the web series “Futuristic Now.” At the same time, my hope is that, rather than using AI to reduce work hours, our hope is to focus on issues that don't get the attention they deserve due to resource constraints, said Stimson Center Distinguished Fellow and co-investigator. said Dr. Anthony Scrifignano. -TCS report author.

Find new types of entry-level jobs 90% of futurists surveyed expect entry-level jobs to change significantly in the future. They also recognize that there is a shift in how companies upskill and reskill and make traditionally physically demanding or dangerous jobs safer. In the short term, AI connected to sensors and cameras could serve as an early warning system of risks to human workers.

The potential of AI extends beyond mere automation, offering opportunities to increase efficiency, safety and job satisfaction, the study co-authors wrote. As we move toward an AI-enhanced future, the challenge for organizations is to not only improve operational efficiency and productivity, but also empower employees and create an environment of continuous learning, creativity, and innovation. It is about leveraging this technology in a way that facilitates. The integration of ambient AI into the workplace is not just a technological revolution, but a catalyst for a broader evolution in the way work is understood, organized, and evaluated.

