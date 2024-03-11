Google's AI fashion features help you find the perfect fit





The next time you shop on Google, you might see a tag that says “virtual try-on.”

This is a new AI feature that lets you visualize what clothes would look like on models that fit your body type.

I was able to go behind the scenes at Hollywood Studios where Google was creating the building blocks for the feature. Hundreds of photos of dozens of different models are all meant to feed the generative AI feature.

“We actually have over 80 different models with different skin tones, body types, and ethnicities,” said Sean Scott, general manager of Google Shopping.

The shopping feature allows you to see how a garment would look on similar-looking models.

“So how it drapes, how it stretches, how it wrinkles, how it folds,” Scott said.

To create this effect, Google uses AI to blend two images, one of the clothing item and one of the selected model. They may not actually be wearing it, but it looks like it.

“We use generative AI to essentially spread those two images together and create a new image of what the garment looks like from the original model on a model of your shape and size. We create what it looks like,” Scott explained.

hope is? Reduce returns and have a better online shopping experience.

So far, it seems to be working well. Google says that when users see the try-on feature, they click more often and end up looking at about four different models of clothing.

“You get a product, you buy a new shirt or a sweater, and then you try it on and it doesn’t fit or it doesn’t look like what you expected it to look like, and you hope it does. Then you have to return it. So it's a pretty big disappointment from the purchase. So we want to fix some of that,” Scott concluded.

This is just one way AI is changing the way we shop. Amazon now displays an AI-powered summary of customer reviews, and TripAdvisor and his Yelp use AI summaries to understand what to expect from restaurants, hotels, and more.

