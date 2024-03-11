Bestselling Author Walter Isaacson, Leaders of ARPA-E, AWS, LanzaTech, Microsoft, Radia Headline Innovation and Technology Programming at S&P Global 2024's CERAWeek





A week-long program on technology, innovation and decarbonization, centered around the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, will be the main focus of the world's leading energy conference in Houston from March 18-22.

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Best-selling author Walter Isaacson and leaders from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), Amazon Web Services (AWS), LanzaTech, Microsoft, and Radia. will be in attendance. He will be one of the speakers on technology and innovation at CERAWeek 2024 by S&P Global 2024, the world's leading energy conference, which will be held in Houston from March 18th to 22nd.

CERAWeek 2024: Multidimensional energy transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics are multidimensional, multispeed, reflecting different realities and timelines with regional, technological, industry strategies, and different social and political approaches. Explore strategies for a multi-fuel energy transition. And in an increasingly multipolar world, national priorities are also diversifying.

Technology and innovation leaders who will speak to conference attendees include:

Walter Isaacson, biographer of Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, professor at Tulane University Ernest Moniz, founder and CEO of the Energy Futures Initiative, former U.S. Secretary of Energy Madingley Sir John Brown, Chairman of Beyond Net Zero Evelyn N. Wang, Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Energy (ARPA-E), Ivn Duque, Former President of Colombia, Bill Vass, Vice President of Engineering, Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Nicole Iseppi, Bezos Earth, Managing Director of Energy Innovation Fund Cesar Norton, HIF Global CEO, Maria Pope, President and CEO, Portland General Electric, Sushil Purohit, CEO, Gentari Damien Beauchamp, President and Chief Development Officer, 8 Rivers Jennifer Holmgren, Chairman and CEO, LanzaTech, Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Microsoft Meg Gentle, Executive Director, HIF Global Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO, Radia, John Arnold, Founder and Co-Chairman, Arnold Ventures Yi Cui, Sustainability Accelerator Director, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Stanford University Marco Alber, TES Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Sama Bilbao y León, Executive Director of the World Nuclear Association Franklin Chan Daz , Ad Astra Rocket CEO Mary Landrieu, Van Ness Feldman LLP Senior Policy Advisor, former U.S. Senator

CERAWeek Innovation Agora will serve as the hub for technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, investors, academics, energy companies, and government officials, Innovation Agora features presentations from more than 200 startups across AI, decarbonization, low-carbon fuels, and cybersecurity. Introducing innovative technology platforms in the energy and adjacent industries, including: , hydrogen, nuclear power, mining and minerals, mobility, automation and more.

The CERAWeek Innovation Agora program is available to all CERAWeek registrants and includes our signature Voices of Innovation series, which is an intimate one-on-one conversation with a thought leader, as well as two-to-three voice interviews on emerging and disruptive technologies. There will also be moderated conversations with guest speakers, as well as Agora pods featuring demonstrations and case studies. The 2024 program will also expand dedicated areas of Agora Hubs focused on hydrogen, carbon and climate.

The 2024 CERAWeek Innovation Agora program also includes:

Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) Energy Ventures Pitch Competition: A competition for startups and entrepreneurs focused on delivering cleaner, more sustainable energy while meeting the world's energy needs reliably and affordably. The companies that have achieved this goal will be evaluated by a special jury. Panel of venture capitalists. U.S. National Laboratory Engagement: Visit the U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratory Accelerator Room and learn how five laboratories are applying technology to solve the challenges of the energy transition. Innovation Agora Car Show: A selected number of his CERAWeek partners will exhibit and discuss vehicles equipped with his various fuels and systems such as EV, hybrid, E-fuel, biofuel, hydrogen, etc. that will shape the future of automobiles To do.

The 2024 program will also feature a Clean Energy Commons, which fosters connections in the innovation ecosystem, and a Clean Tech Corridor, where participants can meet entrepreneurs building promising companies. .

The main themes considered throughout the Innovation Agora program are:

Decarbonization of industry and transport AI and digital technology Financial innovation Innovation ecosystem Low carbon/zero carbon power and electrification Human capital Hydrogen and low carbon fuels Addressing climate change

“CERAWeek Innovation Agora's growth highlights the accelerating energy transition and the emerging technologies that power it,” said CERAWeek Founder and Co-Chairman James Rosenfield. “These technologies, and the innovators that support them, are more important than ever in meeting the challenges of multidimensional, multirate, multifuel transition of energy systems.

“CERAWeek Innovation Agora brings together a unique community of traditional energy companies, startups, technology companies, innovation thought leaders and investors to develop and deploy solutions to the world’s biggest energy and environmental challenges. , reflecting the vibrant marketplace of ideas needed for expansion.”

“The intersection of technology and energy is one of the most important areas shaping the future, and that is reflected throughout the CERAWeek 2024 program,” said Daniel Yergin, S&P Global Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Conference Chair. “The theme of this year's conference, 'Multidimensional Energy Transition', speaks to the growing recognition that the path ahead is non-linear. Addressing the energy and technology challenges along this path requires an equally diverse and dynamic energy transition 'set of solutions'. The role of innovation cannot be overstated. ”

For more information about the CERAWeek Innovation Agora program, please visit https://ceraweek.com/program/innovation-agora.html.

CERAWeek by S&P Global is the premier annual international gathering of global energy industry leaders, experts, government officials, policy makers, technology, finance and industry leaders. This conference is produced by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 will be held from March 18th to 22nd at the Hilton Americas Houston. For more information and to register a representative, please visit www.ceraweek.com.

media certification

Now accepting media registration. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2024 should apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted via the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek24/mediareg/login

News media contact:

Jeff Mahn S&P Global +1 202 463 8213[email protected]

Source S&P Global

