Google CEO's anxiety exposed? Leaked emails reveal how scared Sundar Pichai was of losing his talent, especially to Apple – Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)





Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are reportedly closely monitoring the loss of key talent to rivals, especially Apple.

What happened: Email exchanges between Pichai and Google executives raise concerns that Apple is working on its own search engine, amid an ongoing antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. It became clear that the CEO was feeling anxious.

In the email, Pichai asked Google executives to submit monthly reports on talent loss by major competitors. What stands out in this conversation is that Pichai wants to micromanage this specifically for his Apple. He asked the executive to send an email about all the talent the iPhone maker had poached.

Related article: Sundar Pichai and Sergey Brin, both former employees, warned Google five years ago that AI was coming to its search engine

“Mr. Prasad, you are required to report all losses to your major competitors on a monthly basis on an ongoing basis. If anyone from Search to Appe, please email me directly with your individual case. [sic]. ”

Analysts estimate that Google likely paid Apple a whopping $10 billion in 2020 to be the iPhone's default search engine. This is expected to increase to $15 billion.

Google's filing also reveals that rival Microsoft tried to sell Bing to Apple. The deal ultimately fell through, and Apple stuck with its contract with Google, said to be worth $19 billion.

Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, defended the deal with Google, saying it was in the “best interests” of both companies.

Why it matters: Pichai has recently come under increasing criticism for issues plaguing Google, particularly its approach to artificial intelligence (AI).

The Gemini scandal has made things even worse for the Google veteran, with calls for Pichai to resign. It also brought Google co-founder Sergey Brin back into the public eye, calling Gemini's image generator “a mess.”

Pichai said in an internal memo that the scandal was “completely unacceptable.”

An earlier letter by another Google veteran revealed that employee morale at the search giant is at an “all-time low.”

Price Action: Google stock closed 0.20% lower on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

