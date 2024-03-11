US-based Fortinet opens new cybersecurity technology hub in Calgary





The hub aims to address the cybersecurity skills shortage.

California-based cybersecurity company Fortinet plans to invest C$30 million to build a cybersecurity technology hub in downtown Calgary.

According to Forbes, the gap between global demand and cyber workforce capabilities was 3.4 million people in 2022, an increase of 26% from 2021.

The Alberta Government Innovation and Growth Fund will provide a grant of just over C$3 million to support the new hub, while Fortinet will invest the remaining funds from private sources, Fortinet said in an emailed statement. told. Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development are providing strategic support to establish the hub, which will include a data centre, training facility and center of excellence.

The hub aims to address talent and diversity gaps in the cybersecurity field through Fortinet's cybersecurity training curriculum and collaborations with higher education institutions such as Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of Alberta, and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. The purpose is

Fortinet has secured space in downtown Calgary, acquired equipment and plans to begin hiring immediately, the company said in a statement, noting it plans to add more than 100 staff by the end of 2025. Ta.

Fortinet's vice president of human resources, Joyce Chou, said in a statement that the company's expansion in Calgary will directly contribute to creating valuable job opportunities and increasing cybersecurity capabilities in the region. Our vision goes beyond providing industry-leading security products and services. We aim to continuously innovate and develop the cybersecurity workforce through comprehensive training and development programs.

According to Global News, Alberta wasn't the only potential investor for Fortinets, but the province's support helped land the hub in Calgary. In addition to the grant, Invest Alberta will provide Fortinet with available incentives and introductions to the local business community, and Calgary Economic Development will provide strategic development support.

Fortinet added that Alberta's current annual workforce growth rate of 20 per cent also makes it an ideal location for the facility.

Related: Rogers and RBC commit $16 million to Cybersecure Catalyst

As concerns about cyber attacks increase, the cybersecurity industry is grappling with a talent shortage.

The Canadian Center for Financial Transactions and Reporting Analysis, the RCMP, and the Canadian Department of International Affairs have all experienced cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, Global News reported, and Canada's Security and Privacy Inquiry Chair Natalia Stakhanova said the large-scale He said that a number of data breaches have occurred. More often.

According to Forbes, the gap between global demand and cyber workforce capabilities was 3.4 million people in 2022, an increase of 26 percent from 2021. There's also a worrying diversity gap, with less than 20 percent of the population being black, Hispanic, or Asian. There will be fewer cybersecurity employees and fewer leadership roles.

A similar cybersecurity program is already established in Canada.

Last April, French multinational technology company Thales Group planned to establish a cybersecurity hub in Fredericton, New Brunswick, as a place for small businesses, academia and the broader regional ecosystem to collaborate and develop cyber skills. announced.

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, a cybersecurity hub run by Toronto Metropolitan University, has been active since 2018 and received $16 million in new funding from founding partners Rogers Communications and RBC in November .

Feature image courtesy of Calgary Economic Development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/us-based-fortinet-to-open-new-cybersecurity-tech-hub-in-calgary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos