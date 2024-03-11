Is it National White Day? Why is Google dedicating this doodle?





In honor of one of coffee culture's most iconic icons, we're dedicating today's Doodle to the Flat White. The flat white is a drink that, despite its simplicity, has conquered palates around the world.

Google's Doodle not only celebrates the term's inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011, but also pays homage to its rich history and cultural influence today.

flat white history

Originating in Australia and New Zealand in the 1980s, the flat white represents more than just coffee.

It is believed that this exquisite drink first appeared on cafe menus in Sydney and Auckland, marking the beginning of a phenomenon that reached far beyond national borders.

What is it?

This coffee is distinguished by its composition. Gently covering your espresso shot with a thin layer of steamed milk and microfoam, it provides a “flatter” alternative to cappuccinos and lattes, perfect for those who prefer less foam and more coffee flavor.

Characteristics Flavor: Mainly coffee flavor with sweeter and creamier notes of milk. Texture: Velvety smooth, no thick foam. Size: Served in a small cup (approximately 150ml). Temperature: Ideally between 60°C and 65°C. Differences from milk latte: Flat white uses less milk than latte and has a stronger coffee flavor. Foam: Flat whites have a thin layer of microfoam while lattes have a thick layer of foam. Flavor: The latte has a milkier taste than a flat white, with a sweeter touch. Size: Lattes are served in large cups (approximately 250ml).How to make

The way flat whites are made has evolved over time, reflecting changing consumer tastes and trends in coffee culture. Originally made with whole milk, it is now commonly made with plant-based milks, with oat milk being one of the popular choices among Australians and New Zealanders.

The flat white's popularity transcends national borders, making it a beloved drink in many countries and an essential part of cafes. In addition to its delicious taste, flat whites have become a canvas for baristas, seizing the opportunity to display their artistic skills when pouring milk, creating a striking work of art in each cup.

This Google doodle not only celebrates the flat white's entry into the global lexicon, but also recognizes its role in uniting coffee lovers around the world. Regardless of its origins, the flat white has established itself as her favorite choice for starting the day or enjoying a relaxing afternoon, and the love for good coffee transcends cultures and borders. It shows that.

Google Doodles are creative, fun, and sometimes spontaneous variations of the Google logo on the search engine's home page. These special versions of logos are used to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, the lives and achievements of famous artists, pioneers, scientists, and other topics of cultural and social interest.

