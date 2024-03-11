Empowering women in technology: Innovations in AI and cybersecurity





The intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and women's empowerment in the technology industry is not just a matter of addressing current threats. It's also about shaping the future of the industry.

Nicole Carignan (pictured), Vice President of Strategic Cyber ​​AI at Darktrace Holdings Ltd, said there are aspects of my 25+ year career that show how incredibly it has changed. . At the same time, we learn from those lessons and are open to feedback to those younger than us because they have a different perspective. We will continue to promote this and aim to create a better working environment for everyone.

Carignan spoke with theCUBE host Savannah Peterson at the Women in Data Science Worldwide Conference during an exclusive broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media's livestreaming studio, theCUBE. They discussed Carignan's role at Darktrace and her cross-functional work in guiding her company through AI and cybersecurity challenges, including her work on machine learning models and strengthening her security solutions. We emphasized this approach.

Survive the threat landscape with AI

According to Carignan, generative AI technologies have significantly changed the complexity of the cybersecurity threat environment. Attackers are quickly adapting to technological advances and leveraging AI to enhance their capabilities and carry out sophisticated phishing and social engineering attacks.

“AI has had a dramatic impact on the adversary threat landscape over the past 18 months,” Carignan said. With the advent of generative AI, or large-scale language models, adversaries quickly began innovating, jailbreaking and manipulating them through prompt-based injections to turn them into autonomous agents that could ramp up attacks on demand. .

The rise of AI-powered threats has gone unnoticed by cybersecurity experts. Carignan's explanation that new social engineering attacks have increased by 135% in the last year due to the advent of Gen AI tools makes it clear that the cybersecurity community must act with urgency. By leveraging AI, attackers were able to overcome language barriers and create unprecedentedly sophisticated phishing emails.

This will move to all other domains, including cloud, SaaS, IT, OT, and network endpoints. This is because many organizations lack visibility across these domains and how they interoperate. That appears to be what opponents are aiming for, Carignan said. We also see a lot of research being done on multi-hop reasoning and complex decision-making for autonomous agents. The threat landscape is expected to change dramatically over the next 12 to 24 months.

Carignan's insights highlight the need for innovative and proactive approaches to cybersecurity, especially in an era where AI's influence on the threat landscape continues to grow.

Women in tech offer more diverse solutions

Beyond technical discussions about AI and cybersecurity, Carignan's presence and story at WiDS serves as powerful evidence of the role of women in steering the future of technology. Carignan reflected on her own journey and the far-reaching impact of increasing women's participation in technology, noting the unique perspective and collaborative spirit that women bring.

“It really feels like a culture of support,” she said. You also get to see not only the diversity of women, but also the spectrum of women in age groups growing together, collaborating, and supporting each other. ”

Carignan's story is particularly moving, following her journey from high school student fascinated by logic and patterns to cybersecurity guru. Her transition from programming to her critical role at NASA, and ultimately to the intelligence community, illustrates the diverse trajectories that women can have to impact their technology ecosystem.

If you are in a position of power, making decisions or hiring decisions, strive for diversity. If you do, you will definitely be rewarded. You'll get so many different solutions to the problem, but ultimately a better solution in every way.

Below is the full video interview, part of SiliconANGLEs and CUBE Researchs' coverage of the Women in Data Science Worldwide Conference.

