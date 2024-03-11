



Can X-rays reveal the secrets of the famous violin's sound? Jean-Philippe Ksiazek

font size

ADDS expert estimates, months of analysis

French experts announced Monday that they have X-rayed an 18th-century violin worth millions of dollars this weekend in hopes of uncovering the secrets behind its magical sound.

The violin, nicknamed “il canone'' (cannon) for its powerful sound, was a favorite of Italian composer and violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini.

The virtuoso from the Italian city of Genoa performed it for several decades until it became the property of his native city after his death in 1840.

This violin was made in 1743 by the instrument maker Giuseppe Bartolomeo Guarneri del Gesu, and is now only occasionally taken out by the world's best musicians, such as the winners of the Premio Paganini International Violin Competition in Genoa. It is only possible to do so.

The European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF), a particle accelerator located in the southeastern city of Grenoble, used the device to scan wood down to its cellular structure.

The idea is to create a 3D model of a violin that people can zoom down to a micron, or millionth of a meter.

“The first goal is conservation,” said ESRF's Paul Taffolo.

Experts want to find out why “Il Canone'' became so famous Jean-Philippe Ksiazek

“If there are any defects that need repair, we will let you know all the details.”

But they also hoped that “non-destructive analysis” could help them figure out why they play so beautifully.

“It's an exceptional instrument in terms of sound quality,” said Tafforo.

“We hope this data will help us better understand why.”

Detailed analysis of the X-rays will take several months.

“Building this violin is like a dream,” said Mr. Taforo.

Experts said they were treating the device with “the utmost care” Jean-Philippe Ksiazek

Luigi Paolasini, who was in charge of the project at ESRF, said the violin was insured for the 30 million euros (about $32 million) it cost to transport it from Genoa to Grenoble.

“We're not a museum that has experience moving art, so the logistics were very complicated,” Paolasini said.

Whatever the outcome of the analysis, the guiding principle for any restoration work on an instrument is “to be very careful or not to do it at all,” said Alberto Giordano, curator of rare Genoese instruments.

“I'm older, but the violin remains the same, that's the way it's supposed to be,” he said.

Referring to Oscar Wilde's novel, Giordano added, “It stays as fresh as a rose, just like the picture of Dorian Gray.” The novel depicts a man aging in place of a man in an attic, and it is said that a man can remain young forever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/french-experts-x-ray-violin-to-uncover-paganini-s-secret-c47be545 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos