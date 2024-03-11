Defense technology lessons from El Segundo





This past President's Day weekend, more than 200 students, professionals, and hackers spent the weekend at a warehouse in El Segundo, California, working on defense technology projects. The El Segundo Defense Technology Hackathon was in stark contrast to Stanford University's premier hackathon, Treehacks, which was held the same weekend.

Instead of students creating low-strength GPT wrappers on Stanford University's pristine campus, the El Segundo Defense Technology Hackathon had a different feel. In a dilapidated warehouse at a manufacturing hub in Los Angeles, participants soldered hardware outdoors, performed barbell presses at 3:30 a.m., and clocked in at Celsius as hackers scrambled to meet an 11 a.m. submission deadline. cans were thrown onto the floor.

In contrast to the vague slogans of building for the future as seen in Palo Altune, in El Segundo the message was clear: building to maintain national sovereignty and security. Katarina Buchatsky, 24, a hackathon organizer and a trained Ukrainian drone pilot, put it bluntly: She said: “No one wants war, but it will come someday, and we better be prepared for it.'' Buchatsky, who experienced war in Ukraine, highlighted her country's misery in her opening remarks at the event. I explained the situation. Inspiring her fellow builders, she said only defense technology can save us now.

Hardening your defenses means solving real-life life-or-death problems, not a multibillion-dollar SaaS (software-as-a-service) workflow optimization startup from Stanford University. It was obvious to everyone there.

It may seem strange to find an event like the El Segundo Hackathon in a landscape crowded with young and intelligent people flocking to optimize the profits of financial and big tech companies. But the young people building for our defense are tapping into a much greater need for our nation's brightest and brightest to build.

Now more than ever, the Department of Defense needs collaboration with the commercial sector. Stanford University faculty and defense industry leaders Steve Blank, Joe Felter, and Raj Shah believe that adversaries can combine their diplomatic, economic, and intellectual strengths to further shape their worldview than ever before. He writes that he has made great progress by pushing the boundaries. Despite this great threat, the U.S. response has been inadequate at best. Mr. Blank, Mr. Felter, and Mr. Shah argue that the core problem with munitions is that the Department of Defense is not leveraging the commercial defense industry on a large scale. The United States has the strongest private sector in the world, and making the most of it is essential to winning in great power conflicts.

What's the best way to encourage the private sector? Encouraging buy-in from the smartest students and hackers is what Blank, Felter, and Shah originally founded at Stanford's Gordian Knot Center for National Security and Innovation. That's why I raised it. This is also why startups and venture organizations like Apollo, 8VC, and Entrepreneur First sponsored his El Segundo Defense Tech hackathon.

Isaiah Taylor, founder of Valar Atomics, a nuclear energy company focused on mass-producing nuclear fission reactors, and an organizing partner of the El Segundo Defense Tech Hackathon, explains: [innovation] It's a method [the US] continues to be in charge. American leadership is essential because a world in which America is responsible is far better than a world in which America is not responsible.

Buchatsky followed up on Taylor's comments with a question for young architects. “If not you, then who?” Buchatsky never thought she would pursue defense technology from the beginning, but young builders like her are beyond great. He recommends that we should never be satisfied with doing something. Her recommendation: Talented architects should work to support peace and protect the world.

Another factor that attracts young builders to defensive work is pure excitement. One of El Segundo's hackers, the founder of the drone project, put it perfectly: “I'm here to escape the boredom of accounting software.”

Although humorous, his remarks contained a genuine sentiment that resonated with many young builders. Starting up in Big Tech or a relatively safe company is not as exhilarating as working in a field that has a physical impact on the world. It's not every day that you can build a drone that can be deployed in an actual combat zone in just a few months.

Additionally, multiple founders interviewed at the El Segundo Defense Technology Hackathon said it was refreshing to see so many hardware projects, including different types of drones and tracking systems. One founder noted that defense technology is one of the few remaining industries that emphasizes hardware innovation, as opposed to software, which is often seen at Stanford.

As our country faces increasing geopolitical instability, participants hope this event will be the first to allow young people to use their talents for national security.

